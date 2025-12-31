Lagos gets new mini stadium TECNO, in collaboration with the Lagos State Sports Commission, has commissioned the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Mini Stadium in Sura, Lagos Island, as part of its initiative to support grassroots football and youth development in Nigeria. The facility is the first mini stadium delivered through a public-private partnership between a corporate organisation and the state government. The stadium, designed for 8-a-side football, aims to provide young people in the community with a modern space to train, compete, and develop their skills. Speaking at the commissioning, Mr Lekan Fatoba, Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, described the project as a convergence of corporate and public efforts. “To our partner, TECNO, we are extremely grateful. Words are not enough to appreciate what you have done with this project,” he said. “We understand that this is a corporate social responsibility initiative dedicated to youth empowerment and community development. However, this project goes beyond private investment. It represents a rare convergence of purpose between corporate social responsibility and the government’s social contract with the people, delivered through a public-private partnership arrangement.” Lagos State Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Honourable Mobolaji Ogunlende, called for similar projects in other underserved areas of the state, including Ikorodu and Badagry, to extend the initiative’s reach. Representing TECNO, Mr Babatunde Giwa, Head of Legal Affairs, said the company’s objective is to support grassroots talent across Nigeria. “This vision is driven by our commitment not only to associate with established football stars across the continent but also to identify, support, and partner with the future stars of the game,” he said. “Our goal is to help young, football-loving Nigerians achieve their dreams by creating a bridge between grassroots talent and today’s football icons.” The commissioning included a novelty match between a Lagos State team and a TECNO team, which ended 2–2, followed by a community match in which Sura Red Stars defeated a local rival 3–1. The project forms part of TECNO’s wider efforts to promote football development in Africa, aligned with its partnerships with continental competitions such as the CAF Africa Cup of Nations. The company said it remains committed to initiatives that support youth empowerment and community development through sport. PHOTO caption: From Left to right - Alhaji Liameed Gafaar, Lagos Football Association Chairman, Mr Lekan Fatodu, Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Social Development

