Lookman eyes more wins after Atalanta exploits

Ademola Lookman scored one goal and made another as Atalanta recorded a spot lifting 3-0 defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night. Now, he cannot wait to return to the pitch to continue on the joyous lane after overcoming his early season worries.

With a new coach in charge, Lookman looks like a rejuvenated player, ready to give his all in Atalanta’s cause.

The victory in Germany was a first win in the Champions League this season for La Dea and was achieved under new coach Raffaele Palladino.

Lookman struck the opener in the 3-0 win on Wednesday night and later said: “Today was a crucial win. I think we showed what we had already shown in the second half in Naples, even if the result there wasn’t what we wanted. But tonight we showed our DNA.

“I think we tried especially in the first half, we produced a lot, we created a few chances. But it was difficult to convert in the first half. But obviously the coach told us at halftime to be patient, that the goals would come, and that’s what happened in the second half. We scored very quickly, three goals in seven minutes or so.

“This is a good sign for everyone: be proactive, attack.”

On his goal, Lookman said: “I think getting back to scoring and rediscovering the feeling of scoring is important to me.

“But the most important thing for me is the team and that the team won tonight. We’ll take this win and already focus on the weekend’s game. We want to win that one too and continue this journey.”