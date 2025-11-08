Luis Enrique not rushing to recruit despite key PSG trio’s absence

Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish headcoach Luis Enrique is seen ahead of the French Cup round of 32 football match between FC Espaly and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Marcel-Michelin stadium in Clermont-Ferrand, central France, on January 15, 2025. (Photo by Alex MARTIN / AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique insisted Saturday there was “no rush” to recruit during the winter transfer window despite injuries to key players Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi, and Nuno Mendes.

The trio will be out for several weeks after sustaining injuries in Tuesday’s bruising 2-1 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

Ballon d’Or winner Dembele picked up a calf injury and needs a “few weeks” of treatment, the European champions said.

Hakimi was diagnosed with a severely sprained left ankle and faces several weeks out too, while Mendes sprained his left knee.

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain are on the road at Lyon on Sunday.

“We are always open to transfer opportunities, but there’s no rush, no need to hurry,” Luis Enrique told a pre-match press conference.

The trio’s absence adds to a growing injury list that already included Desire Doue, who was stretchered off with a thigh problem in a Ligue 1 game at Lorient last week.

“Everything has to be planned,” the coach continued.

“There’s no problem, they’re injuries of course, but all teams have them. We’re calm and relaxed, not worried.”

Focusing on the positives of this “very unusual” start to the season, Luis Enrique added: “Every difficulty offers opportunities to give playing time to (other) players.”

South Korean winger Lee Kang-in could play his 100th match for PSG on Sunday.

Meanwhile Lyon captain Corentin Tolisso is doubtful with a hamstring injury, coach Paulo Fonseca announced.

“We’ll see if he can play, but I have my doubts,” Fonseca told a press conference.

“It’s very risky to play him. I don’t want to lose him for the upcoming matches.”

Attacking midfielder Pavel Sulc, Lyon’s top scorer, is also unavailable due to a hamstring injury.

Champions PSG are two points ahead of Marseille at the top of the table with Lyon four points behind the leaders in sixth.