Man Utd have room to ‘grow’, says Amorim after Spurs setback

Ruben Amorim said Manchester United are “in the beginning of becoming a very strong team” after extending their unbeaten run to five Premier League games with a dramatic 2-2 draw at Tottenham.

However, Spurs struck twice in seven minutes to turn the game on its head through Mathys Tel and Richarlison.

Despite going down to 10 men as Benjamin Sesko limped off after Amorim had made his five allotted substitutions, the visitors still fought back to rescue a point through Matthijs de Ligt’s towering header in the 96th minute.

Amorim praised his side’s resilience, but believes they should have gone on to win after bossing the first half.

“During the game you feel that the three points were there,” said the Portuguese.

“If you look to the game and if you feel the environment, we have so much to grow as a team because today was our day to win this game.”

Amorim added: “If we have um a a little bit more bravery, we can kill this game.”

A share of the points leaves United down in seventh and they could even drop out of the top half before the end of the weekend if other results go against them.

But Amorim sees progress during his longest unbeaten streak since taking charge at Old Trafford just over a year ago.

“I understand that this is just the tip of the iceberg. We are just in the beginning of becoming a very strong team, so we have a lot to do,” he said.

“We believe in our capacity to score goals until the last minute and we did that.”

“Luckily, we got a point, I think we deserved more the way we played,” De Ligt told TNT Sports.

“I’m proud of how the team fought back and got a point at a difficult stadium.”

Both sides move onto 18 points from 11 games but goal difference separates Spurs in third from United in seventh.

The Red Devils have now failed to beat Spurs in their previous eight meetings, including a 1-0 defeat in the Europa League final in May.

As a result, Spurs qualified for the Champions League, while United missed out on European football altogether.