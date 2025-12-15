Man Utd held 4-4 by Bournemouth in Premier League thriller

Manchester United blew the lead three times to miss out on moving up to fifth in the Premier League as Bournemouth would not be beaten in a thrilling 4-4 draw at Old Trafford.

United have lost just once in their last 10 games but Ruben Amorim will be frustrated as more points at home were frittered away despite arguably the best attacking display of his reign in charge.

Amad Diallo and Casemiro gave the hosts a half-time lead either side of Antoine Semenyo’s equaliser.

Two Bournemouth goals from Evanilson and Marcus Tavernier in seven minutes at the start of the second period turned the game around.

The Red Devils roared back through a brilliant Bruno Fernandes free-kick and Matheus Cunha’s second goal for the club.

However, after failing to beat 10-man Everton and struggling West Ham at home in recent weeks, United let another two points slip away.

Eli Junior Kroupi’s fine finish secured a point for Bournemouth, who should have even snatched victory in stoppage time as David Brooks was twice denied by Senne Lammens.

The Cherries’ winless run stretches to seven games but a point edges them up to 13th.

Man Utd have nevertheless moved ahead of Liverpool on goal difference into the sixth position on the Premier League table.

– Empty net –

Despite the disappointment, Amorim will be heartened by the sight of his expensively assembled forward line beginning to come good.

The home side’s bright start was rewarded on 13 minutes when Diallo nodded into an empty net after Petrovic could only get a hand to Cunha’s header.

Bryan Mbeumo on his final appearance before heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations fired off target from Cunha’s inviting cross.

Going forward United looked as good as they have all season.

But at the back they badly missed the presence and experience of the injured Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt.

Tavernier should have done better when he headed straight at Lammens.

Moments later, Bournemouth were level against the run of play.

Luke Shaw was easily barged off the ball, allowing Semenyo to gallop into the box and fire low and hard across Lammens for his first goal since October 3.

United restored their lead in five minutes of added time at the end of the first half, thanks in large part to Petrovic.

Casemiro headed Fernandes’ corner goalwards, but the former Chelsea goalkeeper should have easily collected the Brazilian’s header.

But all the Red Devils good first half work was undone within seven minutes of the second.

Evanilson pounced on Tavernier’s pass to slot into the far corner just 37 seconds after the restart for his first goal since August.

Tavernier then drilled a free-kick from the edge of the area past the despairing dive of Lammens.

Once United restored their composure, chances began to flow again for Amorim’s men.

Mbeumo blasted over from point-blank range before Petrovic unconvincingly parried away Cunha’s powerful effort.

Not since May 1984 have United lost a home league game that they were leading at half-time.

They at least continued that run as Fernandes’ brilliant free-kick found the top corner before Cunha swept home when Adam Smith failed to clear Benjamin Sesko’s cross.

Amorim looked exasperated on the touchline even as his side led 4-3.

The Portuguese’s mood was soured even more six minutes from time when Eli Junior Kroupi swept in.

And only two great saves from Lammens deep into stoppage time prevented David Brooks from snatching Bournemouth victory on a madcap Monday in Manchester.