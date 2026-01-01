Maresca leaves Chelsea after 18 months as head coach

Agency Report

Chelsea have announced that head coach Enzo Maresca has left the club after just 18 months in charge, following a run of poor results in the Premier League.

“Chelsea Football Club and head coach Enzo Maresca have parted company,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.

The Italian departs with Chelsea fifth in the league table, 15 points behind leaders and London rivals Arsenal, having managed only one win in their last seven top-flight matches.

Speculation over Maresca’s future had intensified in recent weeks amid reports of a strained relationship between the coach and the club’s hierarchy, as results deteriorated.

“With key objectives still to play for across four competitions, including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track,” the statement added.

Maresca did not attend the post-match press conference after Tuesday’s 2–2 draw with Bournemouth, with the club citing illness as the reason for his absence.

During that match, his decision to substitute Cole Palmer shortly after the hour mark was met with boos from sections of the home supporters.

The draw meant Chelsea have now dropped 13 points from winning positions at home this season, accounting for most of the 15-point gap separating them from Arsenal at the top of the table.

The 45-year-old had previously stood by comments made after a league win over Everton on December 13, when he said that many people at Chelsea “didn’t support me and the team”.

Although he repeatedly declined to elaborate, he insisted the remarks were not aimed at the club’s supporters. He later described the period leading up to the 2–0 victory over Everton as “the worst 48 hours” of his time at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca’s standing at the club had been strong earlier in the campaign, particularly after Chelsea’s 3–0 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League in November. However, damaging defeats to Leeds, Atalanta and Aston Villa increased pressure on the former Leicester City manager.

His contract had been due to run until the summer of 2029, with an option for a further year. He was appointed in June 2024 as the successor to Mauricio Pochettino.

During his spell in charge, Chelsea won the Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup in 2025, while Maresca also guided the club back into the Champions League with a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

Chelsea are next in action on Sunday away to Manchester City, the first of nine matches across four competitions during a congested January schedule.

Liam Rosenior, currently head coach of French side Strasbourg — who are owned by Chelsea’s parent company, BlueCo, a consortium led by US billionaire Todd Boehly — is among the candidates to replace Maresca, despite being only 41 and lacking Premier League experience.

Former Barcelona coach Xavi, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, Fulham’s Marco Silva and Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola are also being considered as possible successors at Stamford Bridge.