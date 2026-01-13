Mbappe absent from training as Arbeloa takes charge at Real Madrid

Striker Kylian Mbappe was absent as Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa took charge of his first training session on Tuesday, after replacing Xabi Alonso at the helm of the Spanish giants.

Arbeloa was appointed on Monday and his first game is against Albacete in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, in which French forward Mbappe is unlikely to feature.

Mbappe made his comeback from a knee sprain as a late substitute in the Spanish Super Cup final defeat by Barcelona on Sunday, but is likely to keep working on his recovery until next Tuesday’s Champions League match against his former side Monaco.

A Real Madrid source told AFP that it was “logical” for Mbappe to be absent from training, given his knee issue.

Former coach Alonso had admitted it was a calculated risk to involve Madrid’s top goalscorer in the match against Barca in Saudi Arabia.

Alonso, who was replaced after less than eight months at the helm, said on social media that he was leaving the club, having done the best he could.

“Things didn’t go as I would have liked,” wrote the Basque coach on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Coaching Real Madrid was an honour and a responsibility. I’m grateful to the club, the players, and above all the fans for their confidence and support.

“I leave respectfully, with gratitude, and the pride of having done the best I could.”