Napoli beaten at Bologna, lose Serie A lead

Italian champions Napoli came unstuck at Bologna on Sunday, losing 2-0 to cede the Serie A summit to AC Milan on goal difference.

AC Milan collapsed against Parma on Saturday, when they were held to a 2-2 draw after leading by two goals, but Antonio Conte’s Napoli failed to capitalize on their chance.

After a goalless first half, Napoli were caught off guard five minutes after the break, with a precise shot by Thijs Dallinga following a magnificent cross from the left by Nicolo Cambiaghi, who had come on after half-time.

In the 66th minute, Bologna wrapped up the win. This time the danger came from the right: a cross and a header by Jhon Lucumi into Napoli’s top right corner.

Bologna moved to fifth, a point off the leading pair.

Inter Milan and Roma, also both only one point behind the top two, can finish Sunday as Serie A leaders after their later games against Lazio and Udinese respectively.

In other action, Sassuolo downed Atalanta 3-0 and struggling Genoa were held 2-2 by last-placed Fiorentina.

Measnwhile, AC Milan became one point behind Napoli at the top of Serie A after throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 on Saturday in an entertaining match at lowly Parma.

Two ahead in the 25th minute thanks to Alexis Saelemaekers’ early strike and a Rafael Leao penalty, Milan looked set to go two points in front of Napoli ahead of the champions’ tricky away fixture at Bologna on Sunday.

But Adrian Bernabe curled in a magnificent goal for the hosts on the stroke of half-time to halve the deficit and Enrico Delprato’s glancing header gave Parma a deserved draw which put them two points above the relegation zone.

Mateo Pellegrino hit the post seconds before captain Delprato’s first goal since January as Milan had to deal with an attacking onslaught from Parma after half-time.

Milan can be overtaken on Sunday by Roma and local rivals Inter Milan, who take on Lazio at the San Siro, with both teams a point behind the leading pair.

The away side could have escaped with a win as substitute Christian Pulisic and Saelemaekers wasted golden opportunities to score.

Pulisic rolled wide when one-on-one with Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki in the 76th minute, and six minutes later Saelemaekers blasted over in front of an open goal having already skipped round Suzuki.

Three points behind Milan and Napoli are Juventus, who were held to a goalless draw by local rivals Torino on a day which had featured no goals until Saelemaekers opened the scoring in Parma.

Juve sit fifth on 19 points after a scrappy but engaging derby at their Allianz Stadium in which both teams had chances to win.

Che Adams was denied in the 63rd minute when the Scotland forward charged forward and unleashed a low drive which was brilliantly kept out by Juve goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

And moments later Di Gregorio’s Torino counterpart Alberto Paleari pulled off an even more impressive stop to claw away Weston McKennie’s close-range header.