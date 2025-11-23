Neres scores twice to take Napoli top in Italy

Champions Napoli thumped Atalanta 3-1 to climb back top of Serie A on Saturday inspired by a brace from their Brazilian winger David Neres.

While Napoli now boast 25 points, Inter Milan, Bologna and Roma are all on 24, with Inter playing AC Milan and Roma taking on Cremonese on Sunday.

After losing last time out to Bologna, Napoli bounced back by racing three ahead in the first half with Neres scoring on 17 and 38 minutes before Nao Lang’s headed effort sent the champions 3-0 at half-time.

Atalanta pulled a goal back seven minutes after the break through Gianluca Scamacca but failed to push on as the Bergamo club sit 13th with 13 points from 12 games.

Bologna romped to a 3-0 away win at Udinese earlier Saturday to climb level with Inter Milan and Roma.

On-form Bologna missed a penalty in the first half before Tommaso Pobega scored twice in five minutes around the hour mark to leave Udinese reeling.

Federico Bernardeschi added a third in stoppage time.

Cagliari drew 3-3 with Genoa in a see-saw game in Sardinia in the other early match.

Luciano Spalletti took his Juventus side to rock-bottom Fiorentina and they took the lead late in the first half with a long-range strike from Filip Kostic.

Fiorentina struck back shortly after the break when Rolando Mandragora picked out the top corner from distance to earn his winless team a 1-1 draw.

Inter MIlan have won 11 of their last 12 matches in all competitions and are early favourites for the Scudetto.