New champions emerge at Cohesion Football Tournament

Right to Smile FA, O&A Sports Academy, and Wazbak Queens were crowned champions at the seventh edition of the Cohesion Football Tournament, which concluded after two days of pulsating grassroots football action on Wednesday, December 17, and Thursday, December 18, 2025, at the Union Bank Stable, Surulere, Lagos.

In the Under-15 male final, Right to Smile FA showed grit and composure under pressure, edging Adhoc FA 2–1 in a fiercely contested encounter to lift the title.

The Under-13 male category delivered its own share of drama as O&A Sports Academy secured a narrow 1–0 victory over Primhous FA, sealing the championship with a disciplined defensive display and clinical finishing.

In the female category, Wazbak Queens continued their dominance, defeating Unification Ladies 1–0 to retain their crown and make history as the first female team to win the Cohesion Football Tournament back-to-back.

For their triumph in the Under-15 male category, Right to Smile FA were rewarded with a ₦500,000 cash prize, courtesy of headline sponsor Viva, while runners-up Adhoc FA received ₦250,000.

Champions of the Under-13 male category, O&A Sports Academy, were awarded a ₦100,000 grant prize. In the female category, champions Wazbak Queens also walked away with ₦500,000, while finalists Unification Ladies received ₦250,000.

Individual brilliance was equally recognised, with Adeniran Abibat of Wazbak Queens named Female Most Valuable Player (MVP), Adebayo Oduroye of Right to Smile FA crowned MVP of the Under-15 category, and Adesanya Emmanuel of Primhous FA taking home the Under-13 MVP award.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Convener of the tournament, Damilare Obagbemi, reflected on the quality of football on display and the broader impact of the competition. “Watching these young players leave everything on the pitch, playing with confidence, discipline, and heart is incredibly fulfilling,” he said.

“While we celebrate our champions today, every child who took part is a winner. They have grown in character, sharpened their skills, and taken another important step in their football and life journey.”

The 7th edition featured 48 teams drawn from local government areas across Lagos and Ogun States, comprising 30 Under-15 male teams, 10 Under-13 male teams, and eight female teams.

Across two days of end-to-end football, the tournament once again delivered thrilling matches, standout performances, and a strong sense of sportsmanship, reaffirming its place as a leading grassroots football platform.

Adding colour and excitement to the event were special guest appearances by popular child comedy sensation Emmanuella Samuel, alongside Content Creator, Muhammed Opeyemi, widely known as Gilmore, Dr. Egemba Chinonso Fidelis, aka Aproko Doctor, Tomike Adeoye, popularly known as Olori Ebi and lifestyle influencer, Nancy Ume, who came out to cheer, motivate, and connect with the young footballers.

“Being here with other teenagers feels really special because we’re all chasing our dreams in different ways. Seeing how hard they play reminds me that if you believe in yourself and keep working, amazing things can happen. Cohesion Football Tournament is giving young people like us a real chance, and I applaud the organisers of this grassroots engagement for the community,” said Emmanuella while speaking at the competition.

Since its inaugural edition in December 2019 with just 12 teams from Mushin and Surulere, the Cohesion Football Tournament has grown steadily in scale and impact.

The introduction of female teams in the 5th edition and the expansion to 44 teams in the 6th edition laid a solid foundation for inclusivity and development, a vision further strengthened by the success of the 7th edition.