Nigeria, DR Congo meet in high-stakes World Cup playoff in Morocco

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to meet the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoff, with both sides advancing after tense semifinal victories in Morocco.

Nigeria secured their place after a 4–1 extra-time win over Gabon, a match that ended 1–1 in regulation time. The team relied on late goals from Chidera Ejuke and a brace from Victor Osimhen to overcome their West African rivals. DR Congo, meanwhile, edged out Cameroon with a 1–0 victory, thanks to a 91st-minute strike from Chancel Mbemba, ensuring a showdown between two teams that have demonstrated resilience and determination under pressure.

The final will take place on Sunday, 16 November, at the Stade Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan, with kick-off at 8:00 p.m. Nigerian time. FIFA’s streaming platform FIFA+ will broadcast the game, alongside live commentary from BBC News Pidgin.

Nigeria enter the match with a squad that includes key players Victor Osimhen, Akor Adams, Alex Iwobi, Benjamin Fredrick, Moses Simon, and Ademola Lookman.

Wilfred Ndidi was handed a lifeline by the Confederation of African Football (CAF)after his accumulated yellow cards was cancelled on Saturday. He is expected to lead Nigeria’s midfield against The Leopard in Sunday’s finals.

Coach Eric Chelle faces tactical decisions in midfield and defence, particularly against a Congolese side built around discipline, counter-attacks, and set-piece threats.

“Nigeria are the favourites, but they must remain vigilant. Congo are physically strong and dangerous on set pieces,” said Gernot Rohr, former head coach of the Super Eagles.

The outcome hinges on both teams’ ability to manage pressure in neutral conditions. With neither side enjoying home advantage, tactical discipline and individual brilliance are likely to decide the match. Key Nigerian players will be under scrutiny: Stanley Nwabali is expected to marshal the goalkeeping duties, while Osimhen, Simon, Lookman, and Fredrick will be relied upon to convert chances and maintain defensive composure.

On paper, Nigeria may hold a slight advantage in terms of squad depth and tournament experience, but DR Congo’s recent performances demonstrate a capacity to disrupt higher-ranked opponents. This will be Nigeria’s first competitive meeting with DR Congo since a 1–1 friendly in 2018, while DR Congo hold three wins against Nigeria’s two in previous encounters, with one draw.

The stakes are high.. The Super Eagles’ performance on Sunday will determine whether they capitalise on their recent momentum or see the Congolese side continue their unexpected run.

For the Super Eagles, cohesion, precision, and the influence of experienced players could be decisive. For DR Congo, resilience and opportunism may turn the match in their favour. Both teams face a test of character and strategy in a game that will define their World Cup aspirations.