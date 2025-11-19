NPFL: Enyimba suspend Eguma, name Ukaegbu as interim coach

ENYIMBA of Aba have suspended their Chief Coach, Stanley Eguma and his two assistants, Ndubuisi Nduka and Joseph Boma, over what they termed “a run of poor and unsatisfactory results.”

In Eguma’s absence, the club have named former international striker, Lawrence ‘Danjuma’ Ukaegbu, as their interim coach with immediate effect.

In a letter to Eguma after an emergency management meeting following the team’s home loss to Wikki Tourists in a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match on Sunday at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, the club said that they took the decision to halt their slide on the league table.

In a statement on Monday night, Enyimba said: “While the club conducts a thorough review of the poor performance and exploring ways to improve, the management has however asked one of the club’s assistant coaches, Lawrence Ukaegbu, to take interim charge of training sessions and preparations ahead of the match day 14 game against Katsina United in Jos on Sunday.