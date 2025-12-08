Nwabali doubtful for AFCON 2025 due to injury

Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper,

Stanley Nwabali is doubtful for the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco after sustaining injuries to his ankle and hands.

According to Supersport.com, quoting Nwabali’s head coach at Chippa United, Vusimuzi Vilakazi, the Nigerian goalkeeper might need surgery and if that happens, he might miss the 2025 AFCON.

“I doubt it, looking at the state of his injury, I don’t think he will make it, but when I was talking to him, he was confident that he will recover very soon, but obviously, you will understand because he is a player, he wants to be there at the Cup of Nations finals,” Vilakazi said.

“But the reality is saying for now he is still injured. I also hope for the best that he might find himself there.

“It is an ankle injury, but then also, the hand needs an operation because he has been playing with that (injured) hand for a while now and he aggravated the injury while he was in Morocco.”

Super Eagles manager, Eric Chelle, last week named Nwabali in a provisional squad that he announced but the Franco-Malian is yet to make his final 28-man selection for the tournament.

If Nwabali eventually misses the 2025 AFCON, Udinese of Italy shot-stopper, Maduka Okoye would be the first-choice for the Nigerian national team in Morocco.

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group C where they will take on Tanzania in their opening game in Fes on 23 December.