Olmo double helps Barca take Liga lead with Alaves win

Dani Olmo struck twice for Barcelona to take the Catalans provisionally top of La Liga with a 3-1 win over Alaves on Saturday.

After Pablo Ibanez fired the visitors into a surprise lead in the first minute, Barca hit back through teenage star Lamine Yamal, set up by the returning Raphinha.

Olmo gave Barca the advantage midway through the first half and then netted late on to seal their victory in the second match back at their partially rebuilt Camp Nou home.

Barca lead Real Madrid, second, by two points before Xabi Alonso’s side visit Girona on Sunday.

After a 3-0 Champions League thrashing by Chelsea in midweek Barca’s 126th anniversary celebrations were a little subdued, but they were able to win a fourth consecutive league game.

“They caught us a bit by surprise in the first minute, but the team came back well from that situation, keeping our idea (of how to play), we got the first, then the second, we dominated and got the win,” Olmo told DAZN.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to play here, to score and help the team to win.”

They were without Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong, while Jules Kounde was dropped to the bench after his own goal at Stamford Bridge.

Flick started Brazilian winger Raphinha for the first time after injury and also brought Marc Bernal back into midfield for his first Barca start since August 2024 following a long-term lay-off after knee surgery.

Barcelona romped to a 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in their first match back home last weekend but Alaves offered far more spirited opposition.

The visitors took the lead inside the first minute, with Ibanez firing home after Marc Casado failed to clear a corner and Victor Parada turned the ball back towards goal.

Flick’s side responded quickly with Yamal blasting into the roof of the net when Raphinha found him with a low cross which Dani Olmo swiped at and missed the ball.

Barca goalkeeper Joan Garcia made a superb save to deny Calebe a few minutes before the hosts took the lead.

For the goal, Raphinha was involved again, cutting the ball back for Olmo to drill home inside the near post.

– Pedri return –

Yamal almost extended Barca’s lead, but after rounding Antonio Sivera could only squeeze a shot against the upright.

Lucas Boye almost made the teenager pay at the other end, firing narrowly wide before half-time.

Barca playmaker Pedri Gonzalez also returned from injury in the second half as a substitute, greeted rapturously by the 45,000 fans who filled the three open stands.

Yamal curled narrowly wide of the top corner from the edge of the box and an Olmo effort trickled past the post as Barca struggled to put the game to bed.

Alaves almost levelled through Boye but Barca defender Pau Cubarsi produced a vital block to keep the Basque side at bay.

Eventually Olmo found the third goal the hosts craved in stoppage time, beating Sivera after the effervescent Yamal set him up.

“We couldn’t keep our lead but after that we had our chances,” Alaves defender Jonny Otto told DAZN.

“It’s not easy to make Barca end up asking for the final whistle.”