Osimhen focused on Nigeria glory not scoring record

Algeria's goalkeeper #23 Luca Zidane and Nigeria's forward #09 Victor Osimhen shake hands after the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

Algeria's goalkeeper #23 Luca Zidane and Nigeria's forward #09 Victor Osimhen shake hands after the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

Victor Osimhen insisted he was focused on winning the Africa Cup of Nations, not becoming Nigeria’s all-time top scorer after getting the opener in the Super Eagles’ 2-0 win over Algeria on Saturday.

The masked striker gave Nigeria the lead in Marrakesh with his 35th goal in 51 appearances for his country, before setting up teammate Akor Adams for the second as the in-form Super Eagles advanced to a semi-final against hosts Morocco.

Osimhen, 27, is now just two goals away from equalling the national team record of 37 goals held by the late Rashidi Yekini, a member of the Nigerian side that won the 1994 AFCON and also played at two World Cups.

“Not at all,” Osimhen said when asked if beating the record would be on his mind at his side’s remaining Cup of Nations matches.

“I have said countless times that it doesn’t matter if I equal or surpass the record,” added the ex-Napoli striker who has scored nine times in his last eight international appearances, including at the tail end of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

“Rashidi Yekini is the best striker the Super Eagles have ever produced and for me I just try to do my best for the team.

“It is amazing to be part of history for the Super Eagles so I just want to win something for my country.”

Osimhen, who has four goals in the last four AFCON matches, added: “I have so much confidence in the way I play with the help of my teammates, but for me it is not about the goals or assists, it is just about winning something with this squad.

“We are on the right path but it is not going to be easy.”

Nigeria will play Morocco in the last four next Wednesday in Rabat, the city where their World Cup hopes were ended in a play-off penalty shoot-out defeat against the Democratic Republic of Congo in November.

Their response to a second consecutive failed World Cup qualifying campaign has been impressive, with Nigeria winning all five matches so far at this Cup of Nations and scoring 14 goals in the process.

They could have won by a larger margin against Algeria having had numerous chances in the first half before Osimhen got the breakthrough just after the restart.

“I had a way of playing in mind when I took the job and I think we have an identity in this team now, both with the ball and without,” said Nigeria’s Malian coach Eric Chelle.

“We could have been 2-0 up at half-time. We were a bit more clinical in the second half, the final ball was a bit better.

“I am happy and the players are enjoying themselves. We just need to try to keep this positive dynamic going.”