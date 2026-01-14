Osimhen, Lookman, three other Player of the Year winners tipped to light up AFCON semis

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has tipped five Player of the Year winners to light up the semi-finals of the ongoing 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The semi-final matches of the 2025 AFCON will take place today with Egypt taking on Senegal while Nigeria will trade tackles with host nation, Morocco for two spots in the final.

Ahead of the matches, CAF in a report on its official website on Wednesday took a look at five African Player of the Year winners set to light up the semi-finals of AFCON 2025.

“The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 has reached a defining moment, and the semi-finals promise not only elite teams but elite individuals,” CAF’s report read.

“As Africa’s biggest football tournament narrows to four contenders, five former African Player of the Year winners will take centre stage in the last four.”

According to Africa’s football governing body, the presence of the five players alone elevates the spectacle, but their influence on the pitch has been even more decisive.

This is because between them, they have driven goals, assists, leadership and momentum, shaping matches and carrying expectations for their nations.

CAF added that from explosive forwards to commanding leaders and a dynamic defender, these stars have left an unmistakable imprint on the competition so far.

“As Senegal face Egypt and Morocco host Nigeria, AFCON 2025 is set for semi-finals defined as much by individual brilliance as collective ambition,” CAF wrote while listing the five players.

CAF believes that with five African Player of the Year winners shaping the narrative, AFCON 2025 heads into its semi-finals as a showcase of elite talent and continental excellence.

It added that their collective impact has not only driven their teams forward but has also raised the competitive and global profile of Africa’s flagship tournament.

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

Nigeria’s charge to the semi-finals has been powered by the relentless presence of Victor Osimhen.

The former African Player of the Year has delivered when it mattered most, scoring four goals and providing two assists, placing him among the tournament’s leading scorers.

His pace, physicality and movement have stretched defences throughout the competition, while his knockout-stage contributions have underlined his reputation as a big-game player.

Osimhen’s influence goes beyond numbers, setting the tone for Nigeria’s aggressive, front-foot approach as they chase a fourth continental title.

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)

Ademola Lookman has been Nigeria’s creative engine at AFCON 2025. The 2024 African Player of the Year has combined end product with imagination, contributing three goals and four assists in a tournament-defining run.

Operating across the frontline, Lookman’s direct running and sharp decision-making have unlocked organised defences and given Nigeria variety in attack.

His consistency has ensured that the Super Eagles are not reliant on a single source of inspiration, making them one of the most balanced attacking sides left in the competition.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Egypt’s talisman has once again risen to the occasion on the continental stage. Mohamed Salah has registered four goals and one assist, playing a central role in the Pharaohs’ dramatic journey to the semi-finals.

His composure under pressure, particularly in high-stakes moments, has been critical as Egypt navigated tight knockout matches.

Beyond the statistics, Salah’s leadership has been instrumental in guiding a disciplined and resilient side that now stands two games away from an eighth AFCON crown.

Sadio Mané (Senegal)

Senegal’s hopes rest heavily on the experience and calm authority of Sadio Mané. The two-time African Player of the Year has contributed one goal and three assists, but his influence has extended far beyond goal involvements.

Mané’s work rate, positional intelligence and ability to draw defenders have created space for teammates to flourish.

As Senegal pursue another continental title, his presence has been vital in blending youth with experience at the sharp end of the tournament.

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Achraf Hakimi’s AFCON story began with concern after an early injury, but the Moroccan captain has returned to make his mark at precisely the right time.

The newly crowned African Player of the Year has provided one assist from right-back, while anchoring a defence that has recorded multiple clean sheets.

His recovery has been a timely boost for the hosts, whose semi-final ambitions are fuelled by Hakimi’s energy, leadership and ability to influence games from deep positions.