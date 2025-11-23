Pogba returns in Monaco loss as PSG stay top in France

Paul Pogba made his long-awaited return to competitive football in Monaco’s 4-1 loss at Rennes on Saturday, while Paris Saint-Germain kept hold of top spot in Ligue 1 with a win over Le Havre.

Pogba, 32, came on as a late substitute for Monaco in his first appearance in over two years after his career was derailed by injuries, a doping suspension and an extortion case in which he was the victim.

“Football isn’t over for me. We’ve worked hard, we’ve waited more than two years to get back, and today it finally happened. Thank God,” said Pogba.

The 2018 World Cup winner received a warm ovation from supporters at Roazhon Park when he came on in the 85th minute and again after the final whistle.

“It really touched me to see the crowd stand and applaud. I honestly didn’t expect that, so a huge thank you to all the fans who were there today and supported me,” said Pogba.

The former Manchester United midfielder failed a drugs test in August 2023 after a match for Juventus and was handed a four-year ban, which was subsequently reduced to 18 months.

Nonetheless, the Italian giants terminated his contract last November, bringing to an early end an unhappy second stint in Turin blighted by injuries and other problems.

In 2024, his brother Mathias was sentenced to three years in prison, with two years suspended, for his role in a plot to extort 13 million euros ($15.3 million) from Pogba in 2022.

But the chance to salvage his career came in the form of Monaco, who decided to take a gamble on him once he became available again following the conclusion of his suspension in March.

Monaco have been cautious in their approach to preparing Pogba for a return to competitive action, but coach Sebastien Pocognoli chose to bring on the midfielder with his team trailing by four goals and down to 10 men.

Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal and Mahdi Camara struck for Rennes before Denis Zakaria was sent off. Breel Embolo added to the lead and Ludovic Blas scored a penalty, with Monaco pulling one back through Mika Biereth after the introduction of Pogba.

“It’s great… the return of Paul Pogba, but I play for Monaco – that’s my team, and I hate losing,” said Pogba.

“I’m relieved to be back playing football, the thing I love most in the world.

“But there’s still work to do to get back to full fitness, play 90 minutes, and help the team as much as possible,” he added.

PSG eased to a 3-0 victory at home to Le Havre courtesy of goals from Lee Kang-in, Joao Neves and Bradley Barcola.

Luis Enrique’s side reclaimed first place and their two-point cushion after temporarily dropping behind Marseille and Lens, who edged Strasbourg 1-0 earlier on Saturday.

Ismaelo Ganiou grabbed the Lens winner midway through the second half before Strasbourg’s Valentin Barco was sent off. Lens also finished with 10 men as Morgan Guilavogui saw red in stoppage time.

Marseille thrashed Nice 5-1 on Friday as Mason Greenwood scored twice to become the league’s top scorer with 10 goals.