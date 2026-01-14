Real Madrid crash out of Copa del Rey at Albacete on Arbeloa debut

Real Madrid's new coach Alvaro Arbeloa leaves followed by Real Madrid Director of Football Emilio Butragueno (L) after a press conference at Real Madrid Sports City in Valdebebas, in the outskirts of Madrid, on January 13, 2026. Real Madrid appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as new coach on January 12, 2026 after coach Xabi Alonso has left the club by mutual consent, a day after the team lost the Spanish Super Cup final against rivals Barcelona, AFP reports. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP)

Real Madrid fell to a shock 3-2 defeat in the Copa del Rey last 16 on Wednesday as Alvaro Arbeloa’s debut as coach ended in humiliation by second-tier opposition.

Appointed on Monday to replace Xabi Alonso, Arbeloa and his side were ousted by Jefte Betancor’s stoppage-time winner at the Carlos Belmonte stadium.

Without French superstar Kylian Mbappe and various other key players, Arbeloa’s side struggled against a side currently 17th in Spain’s second division.

Albacete took the lead through Javi Villar but Franco Mastantuono equalised just before half-time.

Jefte put the hosts back ahead after 82 minutes and then scored the winner after Gonzalo Garcia’s 91st-minute goal looked to have forced extra time for the 15-time European champions.

“Here at this club a draw is already bad — it’s a tragedy. Imagine a defeat like this, it’s painful,” Arbeloa told reporters.

“I’m sure all our fans feel the same way. Even more so when it happens against a team from a lower division, although we already know here how tough any opponent can be.

“If anyone is responsible and to blame for this outcome, it’s clearly me, the one who made the decisions regarding the line-up, how we wanted to play, the substitutions.

“I can only thank the players for the way they welcomed me, for the effort they put in today.”

After Madrid lost the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday against rivals Barcelona, president Florentino Perez replaced Alonso with reserve team coach Arbeloa.

The Spaniard selected two players currently playing in the reserves he led until Monday — holding midfielder Jorge Cestero and right-back David Jimenez.

As well as Mbappe he left out players including goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Jude Bellingham, to rest ahead of the return to La Liga action on Saturday against Levante.

“I’d do the same again, I brought a team capable of winning,” said Arbeloa.

The first half was mostly played under heavy gloom, not just Madrid’s mood but an intense fog which set in a few minutes into the game.

Vinicius Junior smashed high and wide from long range as neither side produced any clear chances until shortly before half-time when the hosts took a shock lead.

Villar escaped Mastantuono’s attentions at a corner and nodded Albacete in front after 42 minutes.

Arbeloa’s side levelled before the break through, also capitalising on a corner, with Mastantuono turning home from close range.

– Jefte’s double –

Albacete frustrated Madrid after the break and then burst into life in attack to take the lead once more.

Andriy Lunin pushed away an effort from Riki but shortly afterwards Jefte put Alberto Gonzalez’s side ahead.

Gonzalo Garcia’s clearance fell to the striker in the box and he fired down into the ground with ball bouncing up and flashing past Lunin.

Madrid’s young forward made amends by pulling his team level in stoppage time with a well-placed header.

However there was a sting in the tale as Jefte produced a sensational lofted finish past Lunin to snatch a famous late victory for Albacete, their first ever against Real Madrid.

“I’m not afraid of failure, I can understand that someone would want to call this defeat that,” added Arbeloa.

“Failure is on the path to success, for me they are not in opposite directions.”

Madrid captain Dani Carvajal, who came on as a substitute and could not stop Jefte’s winner, said the players would work hard to revert the club’s slump.

“We’re not at our best moment, we have to work hard, we all have to give a lot more, it’s a reality,” Carvajal told reporters.

“We ask for forgiveness for the fans. We were not up to the level of this club, me first of all, and we will give our lives in the next games and months (to turn it around).”

Elsewhere Real Betis beat Elche 2-1 and Alaves defeated Rayo Vallecano 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

Holders Barcelona visit second division leaders Racing Santander on Thursday.