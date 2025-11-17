Recover lost glory at AFCON, Tinubu urges Super Eagles

President Bola Tinubu has urged the Super Eagles to ensure that they recover their lost glory by going ahead to win the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Tinubu encouraged the team on Monday in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who said the president commended the Super Eagles for putting up their best efforts towards qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite their loss in the playoffs on Sunday.

Onanuga said the President has charged the Eagles to put behind them the loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo and prepare for the African Cup of Nations, which will be held from December 2025 to January 2026 in Morocco.

Nigeria’s dream of featuring in the World Cup was dashed as Congo DR eliminated the Super Eagles in a dramatic qualifier play-off on Sunday night in Morocco.

The Eagles lost in a penalty shootout after the game ended 1-1 in extra time. DR Congo triumphed 4-3 on penalties to advance to the Inter-Confederation play-off, keeping their own 2026 World Cup hopes alive.

According to Onanuga, President Tinubu said that, although it was painful that the Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup tournament for the second consecutive time, the team must be commended for striving hard to reach the mundial, particularly after winning their first playoff match.

“Notwithstanding the unfortunate loss, we must commend the players for their efforts and continue to support them,” President Tinubu said.

“We must now plug all the loopholes. Our football administrators, players, and indeed all stakeholders must go back to the drawing board.

“Now is the time to focus all efforts on the Cup of Nations. Our Super Eagles must recover the lost glory.”

The three-time African champions are in Group C alongside the Taifa Stars of Tanzania, the Cranes of Uganda, and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

The Super Eagles last won the AFCON in South Africa in 2013 under the late coach Stephen Keshi who also won the trophy as captain back in Tunisia in the year 1994.

Nigeria’s first AFCON triumph was in 1980, when the team known as the Green Eagles defeated Algeria 3-0 in the final at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The team, meanwhile, made it all the way to the final of the 2023 AFCON which took place in Ivory Coast last year but lost 2-1 to the host Nation.

Nigeria went ahead courtesy of a powerful header by captain William Troost-Ekong but Ivory Coast scored twice to emerge as champions.