Reyna, Balogun on target for USA in 2-1 win over Paraguay

The United States, fuelled by goals from Gio Reyna and Folarin Balogun, beat Paraguay 2-1 on Saturday in a clash of World Cup-bound teams marred by a stoppage-time brawl.

Balogun scored the game-winner in the 71st minute in a match that had been tied since the 10th.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men had successfully held off a determined late assault by Paraguay when things suddenly turned ugly in injury time.

Paraguay’s Gustavo Gomez had picked up the ball for a throw-in when American Alex Freeman apparently disagreed and tried to grab it. A shoving match ensued with players rushing in from both sides.

Unused Paraguay substitute Omar Alderete was shown a red card and US midfielder Cristian Roldan and Paraguay’s Junior Alonso each received a yellow as order was restored and the final minutes played.

The United States, unbeaten in their last three games, had taken the lead in the fourth minute as Reyna, making his first international appearance since March, headed in off the bottom of the crossbar.

Paraguay had struggled to clear the first corner of the match. Shots from Sergino Dest and Roldan were both blocked, but the Americans were still threatening and when Max Arfsten floated the ball into the area again Reyna was there to head it home.

Paraguay responded just six minutes later as Alex Arce headed in from close range after Miguel Almiron got free down the left side and fired over a pinpoint cross.

But Balogun put the United States back in front in the 71st firing home a pass from Reyna from the center of the box.

The match at Subaru Park, home of Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union, was part of both teams’ preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

The United States were guaranteed a spot in next year’s global showpiece as co-hosts with Canada and Mexico while Paraguay came through South American qualifying to book a ninth World Cup appearance, and their first since 2010.

Both teams will play again on Tuesday when the United States face Uruguay in Tampa, Florida and Paraguay take on Mexico in San Antonio, Texas.

Picked US over Nigeria

In May 2023, Balogun, who was at the time a 21-year-old, opted to represent the United States at the senior international level, foregoing eligibility for England and Nigeria. FIFA confirmed on Tuesday that it had approved the request submitted by the U.S. Soccer Federation to change Balogun’s national allegiance.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Nigerian parents who were on holiday at the time, Balogun moved shortly thereafter to London, where he grew up. “London is my city, it’s where I grew up, where my friends are, and if people ask me where I’m from, I say I’m English. But, yes, I am a mixture of all these cultures,” he said in an interview with the French league’s official website.

Balogun has previously represented both England and the United States at youth levels before establishing himself with England’s under-21 team. His decision comes five weeks ahead of England’s participation in the U21 European Championship in Romania and Georgia, and follows the English Football Association’s consent to the change.

The United States, which hosted Balogun in Florida in March, can now include him in its squad for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup, scheduled from 24 June to 16 July.

The move added Balogun to a growing list of footballers with Nigerian heritage who have chosen to represent the United States over their ancestral homeland, highlighting the complex dynamics of dual-nationality players in international football.