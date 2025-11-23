Roma take top spot in Serie A ahead of Milan derby

Roma moved top of Serie A on Sunday after winning 3-1 at Cremonese and taking a two-point lead over Napoli ahead of the Milan derby.

Matias Soule, Evan Ferguson and Wesley scored the goals which gave Roma three points in Cremona and continued their strong start to life under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Inter Milan will return to the summit on goal difference if they beat local rivals AC Milan in the weekend’s headline fixture at the San Siro later on Sunday.

Roma had only scored 12 times in their previous 11 league fixtures but were clinical in front of goal at the Stadio Giovanni Zini and are in the discussion for a first league title since 2001.

“I said yesterday that it’s only right to dream in these positions, even though in the end dreams rarely come true,” said Gasperini.

“We’re trying to keep the dream going for a little while longer.”

Soule fizzed in Roma’s opener in the 17th minute, just after Cremonese forward Federico Bonazzoli had forced a fine save from Mile Svilar.

And what had been a tight match was then decided by two quick strikes from Brighton loanee Ferguson, who scored his first club goal in over a year, and Wesley.

Ferguson calmly stroked home in the 64th minute after the ball rattled around the Cremonese area, and moments later Brazilian full-back Wesley finished off a lightning counter-attack by dinking a brilliant finish over Emil Audero.

Prior to Roma making the game safe, centre-back Gianluca Mancini was spared from conceding a penalty near half-time after a VAR check chalked off his penalisation for handball.

And Gasperini, who was livid with the initial awarding of a penalty against Mancini, was sent off for more dissent shortly before Ferguson doubled Roma’s lead.

That means Gasperini will miss Roma’s huge clash with champions Napoli in the Italian capital next weekend.

Gasperini was seen going berserk with joy in the stands after Ferguson broke a club goal duck which stretched back to October last year.

The 21-year-old was only fit for the bench and with Paulo Dybala and Ukraine striker Artem Dovbyk both sidelined with injury the Ireland international’s goal is great news for Roma.

“I’m happy for Ferguson as he’d been waiting a long time for that goal but it was really important for us because he doubled our lead…

When he scored we knew that we could win,” added Gasperini.

Francesco Folino netted a consolation goal in stoppage time for promoted Cremonese, who sit 12th after their fourth defeat of the season.