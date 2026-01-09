Semi Ajayi dreams of EPL return, says injury not behind West Brom exit

Super Eagles defender, Oluwasemilore Ajayi, popularly known as Semi Ajayi is dreaming of a return to the Premier League, while he also dismissed claims that injury was behind his exit from West Bromwich Albion.

Ajayi disclosed this during an interview with UK sports website, SportsBoom, insisting that his decision to join Hull City was driven by belief in the ambitions of the English Championship club.

Ajayi spent a total of six seasons at West Brom, making 170 league appearances for the Baggies and playing a major role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League during the 2019-20 campaign.

The 32-year-old eventually made his departure from The Hawthorns last summer after agreeing a two-year deal with Hull, officially joining the Tigers on July 1, 2025, upon the expiration of his contract with West Brom.

Ajayi suffered a few fitness problems during his time at West Brom, leading to claims that he left the club due to injuries.

However, speaking to SportsBoom, the

Nigerian international dismissed suggestions that injury problems influenced his departure from West Brom.

Despite injuries limiting him to 15 league appearances with the Baggies during the 2024/25 season, Ajayi rejected the narrative that his fitness record contributed to West Brom’s decision not to retain him.

Speaking further, the Super Eagles’ central defender said Hull’s long-term vision convinced him to make the move, saying that: “No (rejecting the injury claims), I joined Hull City because I like the project,” he told SportsBoom.com.

“I bought into the idea because we have better chances of winning promotion back to the Premier League and as you see we are doing well and fighting to give ourselves a chance.”

Having garnered enough experience from playing in the Premier League where he was an ever-present figure during West Brom’s promotion-winning season and went on to make 33 top-flight appearances in the following campaign, Ajayi believes Hull can go all the way this season.

He has belief in Hull because last term, he also contributed his part as the Baggies reached the Championship play-offs where they, however, fell short of promotion to the Premier League.

Since joining Hull currently occupying the seventh position in the Championship; four points clear of the teams below them and four points adrift of the automatic promotion places, Ajayi has started 12 matches and made three substitute appearances, scoring once and clocking up 867 minutes of action.

Speaking about Hull’s promotion target, Ajayi told SportsBoom that he is fully focused on helping the Tigers push for a return to the top-flight.

“My target is to play as many games as possible and help the teammates to achieve our objectives. Obviously, it’s a dream to return to the Premier League. It’s not going to be easy, but we can achieve it,” he said.