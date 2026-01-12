Simeone apologises to Vinicius after Super Cup row

Atletico Madrid's Argentinian coach Diego Simeone reacts at the end of the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Manchester City FC at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on April 13, 2022. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP)

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone apologised to Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior on Monday after the pair squared off in the Spanish Super Cup.

Simeone bickered with Vinicius both during Atletico’s 2-1 semi-final defeat on Thursday and after the Brazilian was substituted.

The Argentine coach also said sorry to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, after appearing to tell Vinicius that the Los Blancos chief would kick him out of the club.

“I would like to apologise to Mr Florentino and Mr Vinicius for the episode we saw,” Simeone told a news conference ahead of Atletico’s Copa del Rey last 16 visit to face Deportivo La Coruna on Tuesday.

“It was not good of me to put myself in that position and I accept I didn’t do the right thing.

“Beyond that the team that deserved to win went through, they deserved it.”

Vinicius scored a fine solo goal in the Spanish Super Cup final but Madrid lost 3-2 against Barcelona.

The winger’s contract expires in June 2027 and as of yet he has not agreed a new deal with Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick commended Raphinha’s mindset after the forward struck twice to help his team beat Real Madrid and retain the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

The Brazilian winger has seven goals in his last five matches, including a brace in the 3-2 win over Los Blancos in Saudi Arabia.

Raphinha was out injured for around two months as Barca’s form dipped in October and November, but has come back strongly.

“His mentality is unbelievable, his dynamic affects the whole team,” Flick told reporters.

Raphinha missed a fine chance in the first half but almost immediately fired Barca into the lead in Jeddah. Then with the score tied at 2-2, the 29-year-old struck the winner from outside the area, with the help of a deflection.

“He missed the first chance but the second one, he was there and (scored) the first goal, and it gave the team more confidence,” continued Flick.

“This is what Raphinha brings on the pitch, it’s a lot of intensity and we need this.”

Barca won the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid last season on their way to claiming a domestic treble.

Flick said he hoped the victory would help the La Liga leaders achieve their other ambitions this season.

“We are in a good mood, we have a lot of confidence now,” said Flick, after Barca’s 10th consecutive victory across all competitions.

“This final was very important for us because against Real Madrid it’s always something special. Again we won a final, and this is fantastic.”

Flick has won all eight finals he has competed in as a coach, including two last season against Madrid.

“When we are focused, we concentrate and play like we did today, I have a really good feeling with the team, because it’s important,” added Flick.

The coach brought on defender Ronald Araujo in the final stages, after the Uruguayan took a mental health break of around a month.

“To be on the pitch and to win this title means a lot for him,” said Flick.

“I’m really happy that he’s back, and happy that it seems like it’s okay, we will support him always.”