Super Eagles rise to 38th in latest FIFA rankings, Brazil 5th

Nigeria’s men’s national football team, the Super Eagles, have climbed three places to 38th in the latest FIFA world rankings, following two recent competitive fixtures.

The update, announced on Wednesday, takes into account 149 national-team matches played globally since the previous release.

The movement reflects Nigeria’s 4–1 win over Gabon and a 1–1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo in the African play-off, which ended in a 4–3 penalty defeat. Despite missing qualification for the 2026 World Cup, the results were sufficient to lift the team in the standings. Nigeria now has 1,502.46 ranking points, placing the country fifth among African nations behind Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, and Algeria.

Morocco remain the highest-ranked African side with 1,713.12 points, followed by Senegal in 19th place with 1,648.07 points. Egypt occupy 34th on 1,520.68 points, while Algeria are 35th with 1,516.37 points. Tunisia are just behind Nigeria at 40th, holding 1,497.13 points, and regional rivals Ivory Coast and DR Congo have 1,489.59 and 1,442.50 points respectively.

Spain maintain the top position globally, with world champions Argentina and France close behind. Brazil rose two places to fifth, reflecting recent results in international competitions.

Nigeria’s play-off in Rabat began promisingly, with Frank Onyeka scoring early, but Elia Meschack’s equaliser and the subsequent penalty shoot-out denied the Super Eagles a place at the expanded 48-team tournament to be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The ranking update comes ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in December, presenting an opportunity for Nigeria to consolidate or improve their position. A strong performance in Morocco could see the team rise further in the global standings.

Brazil rise to 5th

Brazil have climbed two places to fifth in the latest FIFA men’s world rankings, released on 19 November 2025, following recent international fixtures. The shift reflects a series of results across 149 national-team matches, including 74 friendlies, contested globally since the previous ranking update.

The top four positions remain unchanged, with Spain leading on 1,877.18 points, followed by Argentina, France, and England. Brazil now occupy 1,760.46 points, moving ahead of Portugal and the Netherlands, who have dropped to sixth and seventh respectively. Croatia also entered the top ten, rising to tenth after Italy fell to 12th following a 4–1 home defeat by Norway.

The rankings highlight broader movements across global football. The United States have risen to 14th, surpassing fellow 2026 World Cup co-hosts Mexico, who are 15th.

Uzbekistan rejoins top 50

Uzbekistan has returned to the top 50 after a nine-year absence, securing 50th place, having last achieved this in October 2016. Other notable rises include Malta, the Philippines, and Turkmenistan, each climbing five positions, and Kosovo, up four.

FIFA noted that the ranking changes were influenced by the completion of qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and other international fixtures. The update provides context for the upcoming 48-team tournament co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States next summer.