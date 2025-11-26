Suspended Aluma may return to Warri Wolves

Following a streak of poor results in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), the suspended head coach of Warri Wolves FC, Napoleon Aluma, may return to his duty post any moment from now, sources within the club have said.

Aluma was suspended indefinitely in September by the Delta Sports Commission after the club lost at home to visiting Shooting Stars Sports of Ibadan.

Although his assistant, Jonny Austin, who took over the leadership did a good job at the initial stage by winning some matches, including away victory in Kano, Warri Wolves FC have been poor in recent matches, losing two games and drawing one last weekend at Oleh.

The Guardian learnt yesterday that the Delta Sports Commission is considering recalling Aluma to the team, but with a stern warning to sit tight or face outright sack at the end of the first stanza of the league season, which is four weeks away.

“We want to bring Napo back, but If we hear of anything like victimisation, or he fails to lift the club, we will sack him at the end of this half, which is just four matches to go.”

He said that the Delta State government is trying to complete the renovation of the Warri Township Stadium early next year to ensure the club’s return to its home ground.

“It will be great to see Warri Wolves pick a continental ticket this season so that we will open the new stadium in Warri with an international match,” the official said.

Coach Napoleon Aluma led Warri Wolves to gain promotion from the lower division.