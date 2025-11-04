Talents shine on para-soccer’s World Polio Day celebration

Para-soccer teams from across Lagos were in their athletic best at the Fashola Train Station, Agege, as they defied their challenges to exhibit sublime skills during a one-day tournament held to commemorate this year’s World Polio Day.



The athletes showcased remarkable skill and determination, captivating the audience with their performance.



Organised by the Polio Rescue Association, the event embraced the theme: “End Polio: Every Child, Every Vaccine, Everywhere.”



According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the theme highlights the global commitment to eradicating polio by ensuring that every child, regardless of their location, receives the life-saving vaccine.



In a football match played as part of the celebration, the players displayed astonishing football artistry, with Polio Rescue Team A beating Team B in a thrilling five-goal encounter.



Watched by an enthusiastic crowd, the event served as a platform for advocacy-raising awareness about polio and promoting rehabilitation efforts for people living with disabilities.



Speaking at the event, Convener, Olugbenga Kuye, called on the government to provide financial assistance to people with disabilities. Kuye, a former Chairman of the Lagos State Para Soccer Association, expressed delight at the teams’ performances and revealed plans to host regular tournaments across the five divisions of Lagos State to further engage the community.



He commended the Lagos State Sports Trust Fund (LSSTF) for its continued support, urging the media to amplify awareness and encourage contributions from government bodies and well-meaning individuals.



“We’re grateful to LSSTF for making this possible again. But we can do more. We want to expand these tournaments across all divisions and spread the joy we’ve seen here today,” Kuye said.