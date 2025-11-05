Tottenham supporting Udogie after alleged gun threat in London

Tottenham say they are supporting 22-year-old Italian international defender Destiny Udogie and his family after he was allegedly threatened with a gun in London.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the incident in September. He has been bailed while inquiries continue.

A Tottenham spokesman said on Tuesday: “We have been providing support for Destiny and his family since the incident and will continue to do so.

“Given this is a legal matter, we cannot comment any further.”

Police were called late in the evening on September 6 to reports a man in his 20s had been threatened with a gun in a north London suburb popular with Tottenham and Arsenal players.

A spokesman said: “Officers spoke to the victim and during the course of their investigation it was also reported another man in his 20s had also allegedly been blackmailed and threatened by the same individual.

“No injuries were reported in either incident.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday, September 8 on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence.”

Udogie started Tottenham’s 4-0 Champions League home win over Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Tottenham defender, Micky van de Ven, got back in favour with Thomas Frank as the defender’s stunning solo goal stole the show in a 4-0 rout of Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Van de Ven and Djed Spence were forced to apologise to Tottenham boss, Frank, this week after they ignored his plea to applaud fans following Saturday’s loss to Chelsea.

The pair, frustrated by boos from angry Tottenham fans during the Premier League defeat, walked straight down the tunnel rather than follow Frank’s order.

But Van de Ven retained his place in the starting line-up and made peace with his manager and the supporters in thrilling fashion.

He ran over half the length of the pitch before delivering a clinical finish that ranks among the best goals scored in the Champions League so far this season.

By then Tottenham were already leading by two goals thanks to strikes from Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert in north London.

Johnson was sent off in the second half when his lunge on Marcos Lopez was upgraded from a booking to a red card after VAR intervened.

Joao Palhinha netted the fourth goal as Tottenham won for only the second time in their last six matches in all competitions.

Frank’s side remain unbeaten in this season’s Champions League with two wins and two draws ahead of their trip to holders Paris Saint-Germain later in November.

Tottenham had produced only one shot on target against Chelsea as they endured yet another dismal defeat on home turf in 2025.

The lacklustre performance raised concerns about Frank’s prosaic tactics, which are a contrast to the club’s ‘to dare is to do’ ethos.

But this was exactly the kind of attacking display that Tottenham fans demand, albeit their first home win since September 24 came against weak opponents.