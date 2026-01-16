Van Nistelrooy to rejoin Dutch coaching team for World Cup

Former Manchester United and Dutch international striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will rejoin the Netherlands coaching staff in the run-up to the World Cup, the national association announced on Friday.

The 49-year-old, who scored 35 goals in 70 caps for the Dutch, will be assistant to manager Ronald Koeman as the Oranje prepare their World Cup bid.

“Returning to this role with the Dutch and representing the Netherlands with this staff and talented group of players is a huge honour and a wonderful challenge for me,” said the former striker who coached Leicester in the English Premier League last season.

Koeman said he was looking forward to drawing on van Nistelrooy’s “valuable tournament experience, both as a player and as a coach”.

The Dutch sailed through their qualifying group unbeaten, the only blemish being draws home and away against Poland.

Their group opponents in the World Cup will be Japan, Tunisia and whoever gets through from Poland, Ukraine, Sweden, and Albania.

At the 2022 edition, the Netherlands lost on penalties in the quarter-finals to Lionel Messi’s Argentina after an ill-tempered encounter in Qatar.

Meanwhile, AS Roma has signed Dutch international forward Donyell Malen from Aston Villa after one season in the Premier League.

Malen, 26, has scored seven times for Villa this season, but British press reports say his move to Italy could clear the way for English forward Tammy Abraham, who is currently on loan at Turkish side Besiktas from Roma, to join Villa.

Abraham moved to Roma from Chelsea in 2021, but fell out of favour under current Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Malen made 46 appearances for Villa and scored 10 goals after joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2025.

Roma said in a statement he was joining on loan with an option to buy.