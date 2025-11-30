Villarreal beat Sociedad 3-2 as Celtic claim 2-1 win over Hibernian

Villarreal secured a 3-2 victory over Real Sociedad in San Sebastian on Sunday, with Alberto Moleiro scoring twice in the second half, including a stoppage-time winner. The result lifts Villarreal to joint second in La Liga, level on points with Real Madrid, who are set to face Girona later.

Ayoze Pérez put Villarreal ahead midway through the first half before setting up Moleiro for the Yellow Submarine’s second goal shortly after the break. Real Sociedad responded, with Carlos Soler scoring on the hour mark and Ander Barrenetxea equalising with a free-kick in the final stages. Moleiro, however, struck in the 95th minute to secure Villarreal’s fifth consecutive league win and maintain their position in the Spanish title race.

In Scotland, Martin O’Neill maintained his perfect domestic record as interim Celtic manager after two goals in 33 first-half seconds helped secure a 2-1 win away to Hibernian on Sunday.

Victory lifted the reigning champions to two points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts, with a game in hand.

Before kick-off, O’Neill revealed his caretaker spell in charge of the Glasgow giants was set to last a little longer, with the 73-year-old expected to be at the helm for Wednesday’s visit of Dundee while Celtic complete the paperwork needed for the arrival of Wilfried Nancy as their new permanent boss.

Goals from Daizen Maeda and Arne Engels paved the way for Celtic’s sixth win in seven matches under O’Neill, who enjoyed great success during his first spell as manager of the Hoops from 2000-2005.

A poor pass out from goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger enabled Reo Hatate to steal easy possession near the Hibs area. He squared for Maeda to roll the ball into an empty net in the 27th minute.

Less than a minute later, Celtic doubled their lead at Easter Road when Engels bravely headed in Hyun-Jun Yang’s cross while taking a boot to the face.

Celtic almost put the result beyond doubt when Japan forward Maeda back-heeled the ball into the path of the on-rushing Marcelo Saracchi, but the full-back’s shot struck a post.

Hibernian upped their game after half-time, with Martin Boyle’s well-taken penalty, awarded for a Liam Scales handball, a deserved reward.

The hosts pressed hard for an equaliser, with Chris Cadden going close late on when his shot was saved by the legs of Kasper Schmeichel.

Hearts, the arch Edinburgh rivals of Hibernian, dropped points for the third league game in a row on Saturday with a goalless draw away to Motherwell.

Sunday’s other Premiership matches see Rangers at home to Falkirk, with bottom-of-the-table Livingston facing Aberdeen.