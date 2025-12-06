Villarreal stay in Liga title fight with win over Getafe

Villarreal kept the pressure on La Liga’s top two with a 2-0 win over 10-man Getafe on Saturday.

Tajon Buchanan sent the hosts ahead shortly before half-time, with Getafe’s Luis Milla dismissed soon after the break after an angry confrontation with the Canadian midfielder.

Buchanan kicked the ball at Milla, who appeared to be sent off for something he said back to the Villarreal player in response.

Georges Mikautadze netted the second after 64 minutes to bring Villarreal two points of La Liga leaders Barcelona, and one behind second place Real Madrid.

Barca visit Real Betis later Saturday, while Xabi Alonso’s Madrid host Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Marcelino Garcia Toral’s Villarreal have won six consecutive league games and are unbeaten since early October.

“A good win in a tricky game,” Villarreal defender Renato Veiga told Movistar. “We are going game by game and that’s what we have to do.”