Warri Wolves, others parade youngsters at PMG scouting tourney

Players of Warri Wolves taking instructions from their officials

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Warri Wolves FC, is among the clubs parading their lads at the Players Management Group U-19 Scouting programme, which began at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, yesterday.

Some foreign teams are also part of the programme, which is also featuring Ikorodu City FC, Beyond Limit FC, Atlantic Business FC, Sporting Lagos, Collins Edwin SC, Almasi FC, Goderich FC, Right2win FC, Derby FC, Adorable FC, TP Sports FC and Seamoriow FC.

According to the organisers, the tournament will serve as a scouting ground for some foreign coaches and agents who are already in Lagos.

Warri Wolves FC U19 players will begin hostilities against Goderich FC, while Beyond Limit FC will face Almasi FC.