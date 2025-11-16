Who can qualify for 2026 World Cup in final round of European qualifiers

The final round of European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup takes place on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Here, AFP Sport takes a look at which teams can book a place at the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico:

Group A

(Germany, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg)

— Germany host Slovakia in a winner-takes-all clash for qualification. If Germany avoid defeat, they will qualify for the finals, if not, it will be Slovakia heading to North America for their first global showpiece appearance since 2010 in South Africa.

Whoever finishes second will be in the play-offs, alongside third-placed Northern Ireland, who have made the play-offs through the Nations League.

Group B

(Switzerland, Kosovo, Slovenia, Sweden)

— Switzerland will qualify for a sixth successive World Cup finals if they avoid losing to Kosovo, who are guaranteed a play-off spot, by six or more goals. Kosovo are bidding for a first ever qualification for a major tournament.

Group C

(Denmark, Scotland, Greece, Belarus)

— Denmark will qualify if they avoid defeat at Scotland, who must win to take their place. Whichever one misses out will be in the play-offs.

Group D

(France, Ukraine, Iceland, Azerbaijan)

— Two-time World Cup winners France have already qualified.

Third-placed Ukraine host second-placed Iceland needing to win to snatch a play-off spot ahead of their visitors.

Group E

(Spain, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria)

— European champions Spain will qualify if they avoid an unlikely seven-goal defeat at home to Turkey, who are guaranteed at least a play-off spot.

Group F

(Portugal, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Armenia)

— Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo, who is suspended for the final match, will secure their ticket to the finals if they beat Armenia, or if Hungary draw at home to Ireland. All three sides could still win the group but Ireland must win to snatch at least a play-off spot.

Group G

(Netherlands, Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Malta)

— The Netherlands are all but mathematically assured of qualification but can secure it by avoiding defeat against rock-bottom Lithuania. Poland, who are guaranteed at least a play-off spot, must beat Malta, hope that the Netherlands lose and somehow overturn a goal difference deficit of 13 to take top spot.

Group H

(Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania, Cyprus, San Marino)

— Austria will confirm first place if avoid defeat at home to Bosnia, who must win to snatch top spot, otherwise they will head to the play-offs.

Group I

(Norway, Italy, Israel, Estonia, Moldova)

— Norway will reach their first World Cup since 1998 unless they lose by nine or more goals to second-placed Italy, who are almost certain to head to the play-offs for the third World Cup qualification campaign in a row.

Group J

(Belgium, North Macedonia, Wales, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein)

— Belgium will qualify if they beat rock-bottom Liechtenstein at home, or if North Macedonia and Wales draw in Cardiff. All three could yet top the group but Wales must win to secure at least a play-off place.

Group K

(England, Albania, Serbia, Latvia, Andorra)

— England have already qualified and Albania are in the play-offs.

Group L

(Croatia, Czech Republic, Faroe Islands, Montenegro, Gibraltar)

— Croatia have already qualified and the Czech Republic are in the play-offs.