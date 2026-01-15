Former Super Eagles defender, Emenalo, buries mother Saturday

Saudi Pro League Sports Director, Michael Emenalo, has revealed that the remains of his late mother, Ezinne Jane Nwanyinnaya Ogbonnaya Emenalo (nee Agbaeze), will be laid to rest in her country home, Ufuajuru Amaoji, Okoko Item, Bende Local Council of Abia State, on January 17, 2026.



According to the former Super Eagles defender, the funeral rites for the late Ezinne Emenalo began yesterday with the service of songs conducted by the St. Peter’s Methodist Church at her residence, No 1 Nwagiri Street off 33 Udi Street, Umungasi, Aba, Abia State.



He said that the remains would leave St Francis Mortuary for her residence in Aba, before being taken to her hometown, Okoko Item, Bende Local Council, for the lying-in-state tomorrow.

The former Chelsea of England sports director/assistant coach said that clergymen from St. Peter’s Methodist Church, Riverside Circuit, Aba, will conduct the burial service at LG Primary School, Okoko Item on Saturday, January 17, after which the remains would be laid to rest in her country home.

The former Enyimba and Enugu Rangers’ star, who disclosed that some of his friends and associates would grace the event, added that the Emenalo family would hold the after-burial reception at LG Primary School, Okoko Item, immediately after the burial rites.