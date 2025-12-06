Foundation launches 1000 boots project to empower young footballers

As part of its ongoing efforts to nurture talent across Nigeria and Africa, CitySports Foundation has announced the launch of the 1000 Boots Project in Lagos.

At a press conference held at its headquarters, yesterday, the founder of CitySports Africa and CitySports Foundation, Shola Opaleye, described the initiative as a transformational youth empowerment programme designed to provide underserved children with high-quality football boots, leadership training, and structured sports development opportunities.

The inaugural event of the project will hold on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos. This event is expected to gather over 2,000 children, parents, youth leaders, partners, coaches, media organisations, and volunteers for a full day of sporting activities, leadership engagement, and a community viewing of the AFCON match between Nigeria and Tanzania.

The 1000 Boots Project is one of several strategic initiatives aligned with CitySports Foundation’s mission to empower one million African youth each year through sports, leadership programs, community interventions, and opportunities for global exposure.

‘’Africa is the youngest continent in the world. If we fail to invest in our young people today, we lose the continent tomorrow. Our commitment to reaching 10 million youth by 2035 is not just an ambition it is an obligation,” said Shola Opaleye,

Opaleye stressed that the 1000 Boots Project was born from a simple yet powerful truth: a small act can change the direction of a child’s life.

‘’Every time a child receives a pair of boots, something remarkable happens — their eyes light up, their shoulders rise, and their confidence awakens. In that moment, they feel seen, valued, and capable. A pair of boots is not just equipment; it is dignity, hope, safety, and the beginning of an opportunity,’’ he added

He said that the mission supports CitySports Africa’s broader 2035 Vision, which aims to empower 10 million African children by providing access to structured sports development, competitions, facilities, coaching, mentorship, and career pathways.