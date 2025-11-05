FUPRE eyes volleyball glory on NUGA debut

The Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), Delta State, is set to make its debut at the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) competition, with its volleyball team emerging as a symbol of the school’s growing sporting ambition.

After a three-week intensive training camp, the FUPRE volleyball team wrapped up preparations ahead of the event, determined to make a strong impression in its maiden appearance.

The team secured qualification after a commanding performance at the zonal trials, where it defeated the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

Team Manager, Godspower Odedede, who announced that FUPRE will play a friendly match against Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, before the NUGA Games, said the team’s progress reflects hard work, tactical improvement, and mental fortitude.

“The past three weeks have been challenging but rewarding. We’ve focused on tactical awareness, fitness, and team coordination. The friendly match against DELSU will help us fine-tune our strategies before heading into the NUGA competition,” Odedede stated.

Team Captain, Kayode Olamilekan Joseph, expressed optimism about the squad’s readiness to compete on the national stage.

“We’ve become more united and confident after our win against UNIBEN. Our goal is to represent FUPRE with pride and give our best performance in our first-ever NUGA appearance,” he said.