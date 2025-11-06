Ghana lifts ban on pro boxing to open door for Joshua’s fight

[FILES] Anthony Joshua reflected on his heavyweight defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, who claimed the IBF, WBA and WBO titles in London

Ghana’s National Sports Authority will lift the suspension on professional boxing today, clearing the way for Matchroom to stage their first-ever event in the West African nation five days before Christmas, reports ringmagazine.com.

The NSA had initially made their decision to suspend all boxing in the country after two deaths linked with the sport within the space of six months.

They insisted the decision was a ‘‘necessary step to protect lives, uphold the integrity of the sport and ensure its future’’ in Ghana. They have since sought to strengthen their safety protocols and improve “governance and administrative structures.”

Despite the suspension, Eddie Hearn and Matchroom this month announced that they will be promoting for the first time in Ghana on December 20, with Craig Richards and Dan Azeez set to meet in the main event of their show at Legom Sports Stadium in the capital, Accra.

Hearn recently told The Ring that the event, which will be shown live on DAZN, will act as a crucial ‘precursor’ to a potential Ghana outing for Anthony Joshua in the new year.

Now the NSA have confirmed that pro boxing will be free to restart after what a statement described as ‘‘significant progress in addressing the key issues that led to its suspension.’’

It also stated that “The Authority looks forward to a vibrant return of professional boxing and also encourages local as well as foreign promoters-investors to bring international bouts and collaborations to Ghana under these enhanced standards.”

The first major international promoter through the doors will be Matchroom with their December 20 show, which will also feature heavyweight hopeful Leo Atang and Indian southpaw Nishant Dev.

They are then expected to return in February with an even bigger event that could be spearheaded by Joshua.

The two-time world heavyweight champion is back in camp ahead of what will be his first fight for more than a year and is expected to return early in 2026.