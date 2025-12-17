Golf tournament targets 1,000 out-of-school children’s future

The Leader Joe 1808 Foundation has staged the 5th edition of the 1808 Charity Junior Golf Tournament, using sports advocacy to raise awareness and mobilise support to return 1,000 out-of-school children to classrooms in 2025.

The tournament, themed “Rescue Out-of-School Children,” comes against the backdrop of Nigeria’s growing education crisis, with over 20 million children currently out of school, the highest figure globally.

Organisers said the initiative leverages golf, a sport rooted in discipline, focus and integrity, as a platform to promote education, inclusion and long-term national development.

Speaking at the tee-off of the tournament in Abuja, Founder and Executive Director of the 1808 Charity International Foundation, Joseph Onus, said the event represents a decade-long commitment to youth development and social impact.

He explained that the foundation is not only raising funds but also deliberately instilling a culture of giving among young golfers.

Onus said: “We have been planning activities in Nigeria for the past ten years, and this event marks the fifth edition of the 1808 Junior Golf Tournament. This year’s theme, ‘Rescue Out-of-School Children,’ reflects our response to the UN report that Nigeria has over 20 million children out of school.

“Beyond golf, we are teaching young golfers the value of charity. Many children grow up with a mindset of receiving; we want to nurture the spirit of giving early.

“Each participating golfer pays ₦15,000, which covers the school fees of one out-of-school child. In essence, every child playing here is sponsoring another child’s return to school.”

Onus disclosed that 88 junior golfers participated in this year’s tournament — the lowest turnout since inception — attributing the decline to insecurity across parts of the country.

According to him, participants came from five states, while the foundation plans to return 200 children each to school across Niger, Sokoto, Plateau (Jos), Benue and the Federal Capital Territory, depending on funds raised.

He added: “Our priority beneficiaries are children in IDP camps who have lost both parents, followed by children from single-parent homes and those whose parents live with disabilities.

“We already have verified lists, assessments, pictures and videos. However, how many children we can support depends entirely on the funds raised.”

Also speaking, Coordinator and Acting Country Director of the 1808 Foundation, Dr Fortune Hayab, said the tournament uses golf as a social tool to shape values and expand opportunities for young Nigerians.

Hayab said: “We are using golf as a tool for charity to teach children what it means to play for a cause. Many of our junior golfers already have international rankings, and this year’s participation fee ensures that at least one less-privileged child is sent back to school.

“Golf is not a sport for the rich alone. It is for everyone. It builds discipline, opens doors and creates positive networks. We encourage parents to let children start as early as five years old and grow through junior golf rankings.”

She added that insecurity affected turnout, particularly for participants who usually travel by road from states such as Bayelsa, Lagos and Rivers, but stressed that the impact of the initiative remains significant.

The Resident Head Professional of the TYB International Golf Resort and Country Club, Musa Usman, praised the organisation and consistency of the tournament.

Usman said: “This is the fifth edition of the 1808 Junior Golf Championship, and all editions have been hosted here. Despite lower turnout due to insecurity, the organisation has been excellent, the children are happy, and the competition meets international standards.”

He noted that the tournament is affiliated with international golf rating systems, ensuring that outstanding performances are captured on global platforms.

He said the 1808 Charity Junior Golf Tournament would continue to combine sports development with education advocacy, positioning youth engagement as a critical pathway to reducing insecurity and building a more inclusive future for Nigeria.