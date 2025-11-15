Guests to get stellar treat at GOtv Boxing fiesta

The yearly GOtv Boxing Night isn’t just about hard-hitting jabs and thrilling knockouts; it has been instrumental in reviving public interest in boxing and providing a platform for young fighters to showcase their skills

Known for delivering top-tier combat sports, it has also established a strong tradition of integrating headline music acts including Grammy winner Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Teni The Entertainer, Reekado Banks, Ruger, Pheelz, Zlatan, Mayorkun, 9ice, Nasboi, Small Doctor, and Styl Plus.

This year, the organisers, Flykite Productions, has promised to turn up the heat once more with a stellar lineup of musical performances that would be unveiled in the coming weeks to complement the boxing thrill die-hard fans of sport and music alike.

Scheduled to hold December 26, at the main bowl of Tafawa Balewa Square, which will be transformed into a pulsating cauldron of music, lights and cheers, as the Flykite in a statement said, “The goal is to treat guests to a stellar lineup, ensuring the atmosphere remains electric from the first bell to the final musical encore.”

“We have in past events had some of Nigeria’s established music acts electrified the audience with his smooth vocals and infectious Afrobeats rhythms, dropping hits that kept the crowd hyped between rounds.

“It’s not just about Nigeria’s premier boxing; it is a trailblazing fusion of sports and live music, where the thrill of the ring meets the energy of the stage to create a spectacle that keeps fans coming back year after year,” the statement also read.