 
The Guardian
Email YouTube Facebook Instagram Twitter WhatsApp
Football  

‘I want to see Klopp at Bayern’ – Beckenbauer

By AFP
03 June 2019   |   12:45 pm

Related

Flying Eagles sure of beating Senegal for quarterfinals ticket
12 hours ago  Sport
Thiem blasts Serena 'bad personality' in Roland Garros press conference row
4 hours ago  Tennis
Iguodala lifts Warriors over Raptors to level NBA Finals
5 hours ago  Sport

Liverpool’s German coach Jurgen Klopp is thrown into the air by players after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1, 2019. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer said Monday that he wants to see Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp in the Bayern Munich dugout.

As Germany celebrated Klopp’s success in last Saturday’s Champions League final, Beckenbauer told Bild newspaper that he was desperate to see the former Dortmund coach join Bundesliga champions Bayern.

“I want nothing more than to see Klopp come to Bayern one day, it would be a good fit,” said the 73-year-old, who won five German titles with Bayern as a player and a coach.

Klopp’s first Champions League title was met with widespread celebration in the German sports media.

On Monday, Kicker magazine carried the headline “King Klopp” on its front page, and described the Liverpool manager as “the face of German football”.

Beckenbauer echoed those sentiments in an interview with Bild, calling Klopp “one of the best coaches in the world”.

“Juergen brought a new type of football to Germany… what he began in Dortmund, he has refined in Liverpool.”

Liverpool is reportedly looking to extend Klopp’s contract, which currently runs until 2022.

Yet Beckenbauer questioned whether 51-year-old would stay on Merseyside in the long term.

“I think that a job in England robs you of energy. As a manager in the Premier League, you have more responsibility than as a coach in the Bundesliga,” he told Bild.

“With the two cup competitions and the slightly larger league, the amount of games is considerably higher than it is in Germany.”


In this article:
Bayern Munich newsFootballFranz BeckenbauerJurgen Klopp
Receive News Alerts on Whatsapp: +2348136370421

No comments yet