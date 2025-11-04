Idoko thrilled by SWAN’s Distinguished Service award

Former Lobi Stars Vice Chairman, Mike Okpe Idoko, has commended the leadership of the Sports Association of Nigeria (SWAN) for honouring him alongside other eminent Nigerians at the 60th anniversary celebration of the association.



Idoko, in a statement, said he is delighted that the umbrella body of sports journalists considered him worthy of the award in a society where people are mostly treated with scorn after devoting their energies to the development of sports in the country.

Related News

Idoko was among eminent Nigerians honoured for their Outstanding Support to the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) and Contribution to sports development in Nigeria.



“I especially found this award soothing because it is coming while I am still living and at a time when people reward genuine efforts with scorn and disdain,” Idoko said.



The former General Manager of Sunshine Stars of Akure said that he would forever cherish the award, adding that it is a motivation to do more.



“To the glory of God, I want to dedicate the award to my family and players and coaches who have passed through me. I want to assure SWAN that this award will spur me to rededicate my life to the development and promotion of sports, especially football in Nigeria,” he said.