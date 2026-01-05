Joshua’s associates, Latif, Sina laid to rest

Barry McGuigan: ‘AJ must be given time to grieve before deciding next move’

Former world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, yesterday, made his first statement since he was involved in a car crash that killed two of his associates, in Nigeria, last week.

The 36-year-old was a passenger in the back of a black SUV when it hit a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos, last Monday. While Joshua narrowly avoided death, the smash claimed the lives of both Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami. ‘AJ’ had spent several days in hospital before being released on New Year’s Eve.

He flew home to the United Kingdom on Friday and took to social media to post a photo of himself and his mother, alongside members of his late friend’s family, and the caption “My Brother’s Keeper.”

Ayodele and Ghami’s remains were laid to rest yesterday, but it was unclear whether Joshua attended over fears his presence would turn the day into a “circus.”

Joshua and his mother, Yeta Odusanya, paid their respects to both Ayodele and Ghami at a funeral home in Lagos, on Wednesday afternoon before they were repatriated to the UK.

On Friday, the Ogun State Police Command confirmed Joshua’s driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, had been charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court, with the case adjourned until January 20. He was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid driver’s licence.

“The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the driver of the Lexus SUV involved in the Anthony Joshua accident case, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode (male), aged 46, was charged to the Sagamu Magistrate Court today, January 2, 2026 and the case has been adjourned to January 20, 2026,” a statement on the force’s official X account read.

It also emerged last week that Joshua initially sat in the front seat of the vehicle but was asked to move to the back by the driver, effectively saving his life. After the driver was charged, his lawyer told The Daily Mail: “My client has pleaded not guilty and what happened was an accident. I haven’t had a full chance to speak with him yet, but I know he is saying the brakes did not work.

“I also understand that the journey started in Lagos and that initially Anthony had got into the front seat, but the driver asked him to swap seats. He did this because Anthony is a big fellow, and he couldn’t see the wing mirror properly, so he asked him to move, and he sat behind the driver. From what I understand, Latif was in front and then changed seats with Anthony.”

Meanwhile, former WBA featherweight champion, Barry McGuigan has advised that Joshua should be given some time to recover and reassess his position before being rushed back to the ring.

Joshua’s boxing future hangs in the balance, with promoter Frank Warren admitting that a possible fight may not happen until late 2026 – if it happens at all.

There were plans for a fight with Tyson Fury mid-year. Fury’s promoter Warren admitted he is not sure what the future holds for the two stars following the tragic incident – and has now ruled out any chances of them meeting as early in 2026.

Writing in his column for the Mirror of London, McGuigan, who claimed Joshua only avoided death because he switched seats during the fatal journey, would haunt the former world champion for days.

He said, “It must have been terrifying, traumatic, as well as heartbreaking. The question now is how that impacts his life. When you lose people as close as that, it can have a profound effect, and you are never quite the same again. Tragedy can turn you inside out, even destroy you. I’m sure there have been lots of tears already, and there will be more.

“He will need time to get over this, but as a professional athlete, time is the one commodity he does not have. There is a huge demand for the Tyson Fury fight. However, he may not have the will for that anymore. That’s a question only he can answer.

“The show goes on, of course, and January promises to get the New Year off to a terrific start.”