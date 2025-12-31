Joshua’s promoters identify AJ’s late associates as Ghami, Ayodele

Anthony Joshua (middle) flanked by Sina Ghami and Lateef Ayodele, who died in a ghastly motor accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday.

Anthony Joshua (middle) flanked by Sina Ghami and Lateef Ayodele, who died in a ghastly motor accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday.

Tyson Fury, others pray for former champion, associates

Anthony Joshua’s promoters have identified two members of the boxer’s team killed in Monday’s car crash as Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele. The duo died on the spot when the vehicle they were travelling in lost a tyre and rammed into a parked lorry along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, on Monday.

Joshua suffered injuries in the “traffic accident” and was rushed to a hospital in Lagos, where he is said to be in a stable condition. But it has been confirmed by Matchroom Boxing that two members of Joshua’s team and close friends of the boxer – Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele – tragically died in the crash.

It had been reported earlier that there were two casualties at the scene. According to standard.co.uk, in a statement released on social media on Sunday night, Matchroom said: “Anthony Joshua was involved in a road traffic accident in Lagos, Nigeria, earlier today.

“With profound sadness it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele have tragically passed away.

“Matchroom Boxing and 258 BXG can confirm that Anthony sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for checks and treatment.

“He is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families and friends of all those affected – and we ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

Joshua was travelling in a two-vehicle convoy, including a Lexus SUV and a Pajero SUV, when the accident happened.

According to sources close to the former world heavyweight boxing champion, Joshua’s injuries are worse than first feared. They fear the damage could be more severe – with the possibility of rib and knee injuries.

One of Joshua’s family members, who pleaded anonymity, told the BBC: “We are hoping for his speedy recovery and also the people who passed away – I pray for.”

The president of Nigeria Boxing Federation, Wale Edun, who is also the Minister of Finance/ Coordinating Minister of the Economy, had expressed his condolences to Anthony Joshua and families of the two individuals, who tragically lost their lives in the road accident. He said: “On behalf of the entire Nigerian boxing family, I express my deepest condolences to our national treasure Anthony Joshua and the families of the two individuals who passed away. The loss of life is always deeply distressing, and our thoughts and prayers are with you, Anthony and the affected families at this difficult time.

“As a boxing community we pray for your speedy recovery and that the souls of the dearly departed rest in peace.”

Joshua’s long term rival, Tyson Fury, has also joined in wishing the former undisputed world champion quick recovery, while praying for the souls of the late Ghami and Ayodele, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Fury took to social media to pay tribute to Ghami and Ayodele. “This is so sad,” wrote the Gypsy King on Instagram. “May God give them a good bed in heaven.”

Fury’s tributes came only minutes after he teased his own return to the ring in 2026 – despite insisting he was retiring from the sport for good last January.

The 37-year-old posted a picture of himself alongside his sons Prince and Johnboy with the trio wearing shirts bearing the message: “I’m back. Fury. My legacy. Old School.”

A long-awaited bout between Joshua and Fury, the two elite British heavyweights of the past decade, had been mooted for 2026 following the former’s victorious return to the ring over Jake Paul.

But those hopes, Daily Mail Sport understands, now hang in the balance after video footage captured at the scene of the crash showed the boxer grimacing in pain as he was helped away from the wreckage.