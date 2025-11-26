Lagos intensifies preparations for Enugu 2026

Teslim Balogun Stadium witnesses beehive of activities

The various sporting bodies in Lagos State have mobilised their athletes as preparations for the 2026 National Sports Festival billed to hold in Enugu hots up.

Lagos State finished in the sixth position at the Gateway Games, but the officials say that they are getting set to reclaim their position as the sports hub of the country by finishing among the best three in Enugu.

According to the officials, the state’s athletes have been pushing hard across the facilities in the state, as they prepare to showcase their talents on one of the country’s biggest sporting stages.

A visit to the Teslim Balogun Stadium, at the weekend, showed athletes going through their routines with their coaches and other officials on hand to put them in competition mode.

One of the officials, Mr. Kooz Taiwo, told The Guardian that the state has resolved some of the internal issues that affected their performance in Abeokuta, adding that discussions are ongoing “to ensure Lagos’ athletes are well-developed both mentally and technically ahead of the Festival.

“Everybody involved in Team Lagos wants improvement; they want Lagos State to rise to the top,” he explained, adding that reviews of contract coaches and staffing decisions are part of efforts to strengthen the team.

Boxing team coach, Anthony Mbawego, said his athletes have been preparing of the festival long before the official countdown began.

“We are ready to go because all our athletes have been in training,” he said. “We know we are good. Whenever we compete, they always challenge us in Lagos State, but we prepare our boxers well. We are going there to collect medals as always.”

Also sure of contributing significantly to Lagos’ fortune in Enugu is volleyball, with Coach Ajawo Lateef expressing optimism that the new members of his teams will enhance their medals prospect.

“We need more players for the team, even with the ones already on ground. With more support and the right structure, Lagos State volleyball teams are bound to do well at the National Sports Festival,” he said.