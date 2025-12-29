LBHF reaffirms commitment to boxing as Ajibuwon claims N1m Governor’s Belt jackpot

The Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame (LBHF) has reaffirmed its dedication to nurturing boxing talent in Nigeria, using its monthly tournaments as a platform to groom fighters into world-class athletes.



The highlight of the 2025 edition came as Faruk Ajibuwon, gold medalist at the African Youth Games, was crowned best boxer of the year, claiming the prestigious N1m Governor’s Belt jackpot. Ajibuwon, whose ultimate ambition is to win an Olympic gold for Nigeria, dominated Osun’s Malik Onifade in the men’s 50kg category to secure the honour.



LBHF has a track record of producing notable fighters, including Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje, the WBF Intercontinental champion, who honed his craft at the tournament before turning professional.



Founder Wale Edun emphasised that the initiative continues to prioritise both performance and welfare.



“LBHF will consistently provide a platform and opportunity for our youngsters to show what they can do and, hopefully, go on to national and international glory,” said Edun, who also serves as President of the Nigeria Boxing Federation. “The youngsters are the future, and we want to keep encouraging them through this platform.”



LBHF Director David Mohamed revealed plans to expand the tournament’s format in 2026, aligning with Lagos State’s IBILE administrative divisions.



“This is the 16th Governor’s Belt, and it has been consistent every year. For 2026, we are introducing a new format — individual championships for each division. The idea is to get the best of the best, combining talent, competition, and excitement,” Mohamed explained.



The Boxing Day bouts delivered thrilling action as Lateef Qudus edged Malik Ijomoney 3–2 in the men’s 55kg; Rasak Tairu of Ogun floored Opeyemi Odebode of Oyo in the men’s 65kg; Robiu Abdulahi overwhelmed Rilwan Salawu to also claim victory in the men’s 65kg, while Olamilekan Alabi of Lagos outclassed Mustapha Salam of Kwara to win the men’s 70kg title.



The exhibition bouts between Khadijat Balogun and Yakubu Alia (women’s 40kg) and Dauda Saheed vs Quam Ramon (men’s 40kg) ended in draws.



Daniel Joshua recorded the only technical knockout of the tournament, stopping Semiu Omotajo in the men’s 75kg.



The Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, praised LBHF for its consistency and pledged stronger support in 2026.