Lookman anticipates better team performance as Super Eagles’ confidence grows

Ademola Lookman of Nigeria arrival during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON match between Nigeria and Mozambique at the Complex Sportif de Fes in Fes, Morocco on 5 January 2026 ©Mehrez Toujani/BackpagePix

Ademola Lookman says Nigeria’s confidence continues to build at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, with the Super Eagles “improving every single game” as they prepare to face Algeria’s Desert Foxes — the 2019 champions — tomorrow in Marrakech, reports cafonline.com.

The Atalanta forward has been Nigeria’s most influential player at the tournament and was again central to their attacking play, earning his second Man of the Match award. Lookman has now registered three goals and five assists at this AFCON, taking his overall Africa Cup of Nations tally to seven goals.

“It’s been great,” Lookman said after their last match. “The team is improving every single game. It’s all goals today, so that’s positive for us.”

Operating in a fluid attacking trio, Lookman has combined effectively with Akor Adams and Victor Osimhen, helping Nigeria maintain a constant threat in the final third. Despite a brief verbal exchange with Osimhen in the previous match, Lookman was quick to dismiss any suggestion of tension within the squad.

“Nothing happened, just a discussion on the pitch. That’s it,” he said. “In football, these things happen and you move on.” Asked whether such moments can strengthen the team, Lookman again played down their significance.

“I don’t know what the big issue is,” he added. “These things happen in football and you move on.” Lookman says the responsibility of wearing the national colours continues to drive his performances.

“I get the opportunity to represent my country, and I know how much weight that bears,” he told reporters. “So I try to use that pressure and try to perform.”

With the Super Eagles now firmly focused on Saturday’s quarter-final against the Desert Foxes, Lookman is expecting a stern examination against one of the continent’s most experienced sides.

“The quarterfinals of the AFCON is something to look forward to,” he said. “Another big battle awaits us, so we need to be ready.” He also highlighted the physical and tactical demands of the competition.

“Everyone is physically strong,” Lookman explained. “It’s about meeting them on the field, being intelligent, and being ready.”

“Same mentality from the team,” he said. “Same mentality to win, to be aggressive on the ball.” Lookman offered words of encouragement to supporters and those facing challenges beyond the tournament.

“Keep on focusing, keep on believing in yourself,” he said. “Good things will come.”Nigeria will once again look to Lookman’s inspiration as they chase a place in the AFCON semi-finals against the team that defeated them in 2019 in Egypt.