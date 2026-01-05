Michael, Ghana’s Joyce win 10km Owan Marathon

Kwara State’s Adetiba Michael and Ghana’s Ayaaba Joyce were magnificent in their victory, on Saturday, at the fifth yearly 10km Owan Marathon held in Sabongida-Ora, Owan West Local Council of Edo State.

In the men’s category, 26-year-old Michael, who in September 2025 won the 21km Abuja marathon, came first with a time of 50:13. He was followed by Kwabena Freepong from Ghana with a time of 50:37 seconds, while Yusuf Baaije from Plateau State returned in a time of 51:46 seconds to come third in the race.

Ghana dominated the women’s version with Ayaaba Joyce, 25, and Mumuni Christiana coming first and third in a time of 57:44 seconds and 58:54 seconds, respectively, while Agofure Charity from Delta State was second.

Speaking after the race, the winner of the men’s category, Michael, described his feat as inspired by God, saying that he hopes to better his timing next time.

Related News

On her part, Ayaaba Joyce said she only hoped for the best when her coach was preparing her for the event. In his speech, the organiser of the Owan Marathon, Chris Ojo, promised to set up a marathon clinic where future marathoners would be trained.

While calling for collaboration of well-meaning sons and daughters from the state to grow the race, Ojo said the management of the competition would be handed over to professionals from the next edition.

He said: “The next Olympics are just a little more than two years away, and who says we can’t groom athletes that will represent Nigeria if we remain committed towards this cause.”