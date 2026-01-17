Monimichelle hybrid turf at Remo stadium gets FIFA quality certification

Remo Stars will host South Africa’s Memolodi Sundowns in a CAF Champions League second round, first leg clash at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, on Sunday.

Monimichelle Sports has recorded a historic milestone for both Nigerian sports infrastructure and its brand, as the hybrid synthetic pitch constructed for Remo Stars FC has been officially awarded FIFA Quality certification — the first pitch in Nigeria to receive such globally recognized standard.

This achievement, according the Chief Executive Offcer of Monimichelle Sports, Ebi Egbe, marks a watershed moment in Nigerian football facility development, underscoring his company’s leadership in delivering world class, performance-driven surfaces that meet the stringent criteria set by FIFA for safety, durability, ball roll and rebound, player interaction, and environmental sustainability.

According to him, Hybrid synthetic surface engineered by Monimichelle Sports, combines elite performance with enhanced player safety designed to meet the needs of professional competition and community usage, a demonstration of Nigerian technical capability and international competitiveness in sports infrastructure.

“This certification isn’t just a badge, it is a confirmation that Nigerian engineering and innovation can meet the highest standards in the global game,” Egbe said in a statement made available to The Guardian on Friday.

“We are honoured that the Remo Stars pitch has achieved what no other in the country has, and we remain committed to elevating sports infrastructure across every region of Nigeria.”

The FIFA Quality certification process involved rigorous laboratory and field testing to ensure compliance with FIFA’s exacting performance specifications. The awarded status positions Remo Stars’ facility among elite football venues worldwide and provides athletes with world-class playing conditions.

Monimichelle Sports is a Nigerian sports infrastructure and technology company based in Yenagoa Bayelsa State dedicated to designing, constructing, and maintaining high-performance pitches and athletic surfaces, with proprietary systems and a commitment to excellence.