Morocco to host 2025 CAF Awards on November 19

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the 2025 CAF Awards will be held in Rabat, Morocco, on Tuesday, 19 November.

In a statement published on its website on Friday, the continental football body said the ceremony, scheduled for 7 p.m. local time (same as Nigerian time), will recognise Africa’s most outstanding footballers, coaches, clubs, and national teams over the past year.

Nigeria will feature prominently at the event, with several players shortlisted in key categories.

Reigning African Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen, will look to retain his title, having been named among the nominees for the Men’s Player of the Year award. Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and youth international Daniel Bameyi are also in contention for Goalkeeper and Young Player of the Year, respectively.

The Super Falcons will be represented in the women’s categories, with Rasheedat Ajibade and Esther Okoronkwo both listed for African Women’s Player of the Year, while Chiamaka Nnadozie is nominated for Goalkeeper of the Year.

Morocco, the host nation, has the highest number of nominees across several categories, including players from its domestic clubs RS Berkane and AS FAR, and coaches such as Walid Regragui and Tarik Sektioui.

CAF said this year’s ceremony will “celebrate individual and collective excellence that has elevated African football globally,” noting that nominees were selected based on performances in both club and international competitions.

The Men’s Player of the Year category features ten nominees, including Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Cameroon’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Senegal’s Pape Matar Sarr, and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi.

In the women’s category, the Super Falcons of Nigeria, Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses, and South Africa’s Banyana Banyana will compete for Women’s National Team of the Year.

Among club contenders, Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens FC will compete in the Women’s Club of the Year category, while Mamelodi Sundowns, ASEC Mimosas, and RS Berkane are among the leading teams on the men’s list.

The 2025 CAF Awards will mark the first time the ceremony is held in Rabat since 2022, continuing Morocco’s recent tradition of hosting major CAF events.

Winners across all categories will be announced during the live ceremony, which will be attended by football administrators, former players, and officials from across the continent.

See the nominees for the male categories below:

Men’s player of the year nominees

Andre Frank Zambo-Anguissa (Cameroon/Napoli)

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo/Pyramids)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Denis Bouanga (Gabon/Los Angeles FC)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea/Borussia Dortmund)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain)

Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco/RS Berkane)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Galatasaray)

Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal/Everton)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal/Tottenham Hotspur)

Men’s goalkeeper of the year nominees

Andre Onana (Cameroon/Trabzonspor)

Vozinha (Cape Verde/Chaves)

Ahmed El Shenawy (Egypt/Pyramids)

Munir Mohamedi (Morocco/RS Berkane)

Yassine Bonou (Morocco/Al Hilal)

Stanley Nwabali (Nigeria/Chippa United)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal/Al Ahli)

Marc Diouf (Senegal/Tengueth)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns)

Aymen Dahmen (Tunisia/CS Sfaxien)

Men’s interclub player of the year nominees

Ismael Belkacemi (Algeria/Al Ahli Tripoli)

Blati Toure (Burkina Faso/Pyramids FC)

Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso/RS Berkane)

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo/Pyramids)

Ahmed Samy (Egypt/Pyramids)

Emam Ashour (Egypt/Al Ahly)

Ibrahim Adel (Egypt/Pyramids)

Mohamed Hrimat (Morocco/AS FAR)

Mohamed Chibi (Morocco/Pyramids)

Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco/RS Berkane)

Shomari Kapombe (Tanzania/Simba)

Men’s coach of the year nominees

Bubista (Cape Verde)

Hossam Hassan (Egypt)

Krunoslav Jurcic (Pyramids)

Sami Trabelsi (Tunisia)

Romuald Rakotondrabe (Madagascar CHAN)

Moine Chaabani (RS Berkane)

Tarik Sektioui (Morocco CHAN)

Mohamed Ouahbi (Morocco U-20)

Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Pape Thiaw (Senegal)

Men’s young player of the year nominees

Asharaf Tapsoba (Burkina Faso/Real du Faso)

Alynho Haidara (Cote d’Ivoire/ Mainz 05 Jacqueville)

Noah Sadiki (DR Congo/Sunderland)

Abdellah Ouazane (Morocco/Ajax)

Houssam Essadak (Morocco/US Touarga)

Othmane Maamma (Morocco/Watford)

Daniel Bameyi (Nigeria/Primorje)

Momoh Kamara (Sierra Leone/Minnesota United)

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa/Orlando Pirates)

Tylon Smith (South Africa/Queens Park Rangers)

Men’s national team of the year nominees

Algeria

Cape Verde

Cote d’Ivoire

Egypt

Ghana

Morocco U-20

Morocco

Senegal

South Africa

Tunisia

Men’s club of the year nominees

CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

CS Constantine (Algeria)

ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire)

Pyramids (Egypt)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

Stellenbosch (South Africa)

Al Hilal (Sudan)

Simba (Tanzania)

Female categories:

Goalkeeper of the Year

1. Chloe Ngazi

2. Sedilame Boseja

3. Fideline Ngoy

4. Habiba Emad

5. Cynthia Konlan

6. Fatoumata Karentao

7. Khadija Er-Rmichi

8. Chiamaka Nnadozie

9. Adji Ndiaye

10. Andile Dlamini

Interclub Player of the Year

1.Gadny Adiwe Ontlametse

2. Maungo Maponga

3. Ami Diallo

4. Habibou Ouedraogo

5. Ana Maria Nchama

6. Sanna Mssoudy

7. Oumou Kone

8. Doha el Madani

9. Bambanani Mbane

10. Jamila Rajab

Young Player of the Year

1. Habiba Essam

2. Habiba Sabry

3. Stella Nyamekye

4. Doha El Madani

5. Shakirat Moshood

6. Adji Ndiaye

7. Ester Maseke Marwa

8. Winfrida Gerald

9. Mercy Chipasula

10. Ruth Mukoma

Women’s National Team of the Year

1. Cameroon U17

2. Ghana

3. Ivory Coast U17

4. Mali

5. Morocco

6. Nigeria U17

7. Nigeria Super Falcons

8. South Africa

9. Tanzania

10. Zambia U17

Coach of the Year (Women)

1. Adelaide Koudougnon

2. Siaka Gigi Traore

3. Lamia Boumehdi

4. Genoveva Anonman

5. Justine Madugu

6. Bankole Olowookere

7. Jorge Vilda

8. Kim Bjorkegren

9. Desiree Ellis

10. Carol Kanyemba

Women’s Club of the Year

1. Gaborone United

2. ASEC Mimosas

3. TP Mazembe

4. USFAS Bamako

5. ASFAR

6. DE Agosto

7. Mamelodi Sundowns

8. Bayelsa Queens FC

9. Aigles De La Medina

10. JKT Queens