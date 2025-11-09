Ndidi: ‘Super Eagles ready to give their best in Morocco’

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has assured Nigerians that the national team is determined to overcome the first World Cup qualification hurdle in Morocco as the team begins its quest to secure a spot in the inter-continental playoffs scheduled for March 2026.

Ndidi, recently appointed vice-captain of Turkish giants Beşiktaş, said, “The strength of the team lies in our pace and power in transition, creativity in wide areas, and a solid spine.

“We also have depth – players who can come in and change the game. When we’re connected and intense, we’re dangerous.”

While optimistic, Ndidi remains grounded in the realities of knockout football. “With unity and discipline, we believe we can do it.”

The Super Eagles vice-captain emphasised that no opponent will be taken lightly. “We respect every opponent. Playoffs come down to fine margins, not reputation. Our focus is on preparation – sharp training, good recovery, and executing the game plan. If we do that, our quality will shine through.”

He added, “As a team, we want to qualify while staying respectful of the task. We’ll prepare well, give everything, and maintain our humility.”

Reflecting on the team’s journey to the playoffs, Ndidi noted the valuable lessons learned from the African qualifying series.

“We’ve learned to respect the details – game management, set pieces, recovery, and discipline without the ball. Trusting the process, sticking to simple, clear roles, and keeping the team spirit high are key.”

He also acknowledged the challenges that come with high-stakes matches.

“We must manage pressure, handle away environments, and stay focused for the full 90 minutes. Fatigue is a factor with travel and tight schedules, so recovery and squad rotation are crucial.”

To the Super Eagles’ global fanbase, Ndidi offered reassurance and a promise of commitment. “Expect commitment, organisation, and intensity. We want to be difficult to play against, control key moments, and show courage when it matters most. The promise we can make is effort and togetherness.”