New Tottenham stadium ‘best in the world’ for Pochettino

By AFP
29 March 2019   |   4:02 pm

Soccer Football – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Test Event – Under 18 Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain – March 24, 2019 General view inside the stadium during the match REUTERS/David Klein

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino believes the club’s state-of-the-art new stadium has been worth waiting for after months of delays.

Spurs trained at the 62,000 capacity venue for the first time on Thursday and will play for the first time there on Wednesday against Crystal Palace.

“I think it is amazing, everyone was surprised by the magnitude of the project,” said Pochettino.

“The stadium is the best in the world, we can confirm that now. Every space is the best I have seen in my life, you can’t compare that with anything.

“It’s an amazing project, it is going to be fantastic for the future of the club. It is going to be a massive boost for our fans and it must be for our players too.”

Pochettino’s future seems very much tied to Spurs’ exciting new venture as talk of him being appointed Manchester United’s next permanent manager was ended by the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Thursday.

Solskjaer’s impressive spell as caretaker boss included a 1-0 win over Pochettino’s men at Wembley in January and the Argentine offered his congratulations to the Norwegian on being handed a three-year deal.

“I need to congratulate him and wish him all the best now he is officially the new manager of Manchester United,” said Pochettino.

“I am not going to talk about rumours and in this period there is going to be more rumours but there is nothing I can do about it.

“If it is not this, speculation is going to come around from another club. We are so focused on our job.”


